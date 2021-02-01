Boys Basketball Roundup- Osage, Versailles, Camdenton and Climax Springs

Osage tops Versailles for 5th place at Eldon Tournament

Nearly 200 combined points were scored when Osage and Versailles met for the fifth place game of the Eldon Tournament on Saturday.

The Indians managed to secure the majority of them in a 104-94 win.

Osage led 47-42 at halftime and led just 66-62 after the third quarter before both teams piled on the points in the final frame with the Indians scoring 38 points alone over the final eight minutes.

Versailles was led by Seth Newton who scored 31 points for the Tigers and added five steals and four rebounds. Eli Gulyayev put up 20 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, Mikhail Gulyayev added nine points, Cole Wilson finished with eight points and five rebounds, Michael Bell totaled seven points and both Ryder Williams and Justin Hamrick finished with six points each.

Versailles (6-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Smith-Cotton (4-9) out of Sedalia on Monday and will take on St. Paul Lutheran (8-9) out of Concordia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Osage improved to 7-9 after also beating Smith-Cotton in the semifinals Friday night and remains 1-0 in the Tri-County Conference. Up next for the Indians is a home game against Skyline (16-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with Osage stats when they become available.

Camdenton drops trio of games in Bolivar Tournament

Camdenton faced some tough competition in the 86th Annual Liberator Tournament in Bolivar over the weekend.

It began with the top seed Republic who dealt an 86-49 defeat to the Lakers and 61 of those points came from one man on the opposing team. Republic’s Drew McMillin had a career night to say the least, setting a school record with 61 points in the game and he tied the state record with 16 3-pointers in the contest.

“We held our own for two quarters before running into a buzzsaw performance by one of their players,” Camdenton coach Craig Campbell said of McMillin who finished 18-22 from the floor and 16-19 overall from 3-point range.

Things did not get any easier for Camdenton after falling to Ozark Conference foe Hillcrest 87-59 in the next round before wrapping up with a 60-54 loss to Lamar.

Camdenton (2-15, 0-2 Ozark Conference) will visit Rolla (6-7) in a conference battle Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs wins second straight Osceola Tournament title

Climax Springs cruised to another first place trophy in the Osceola Tournament Saturday night.

The Cougars met Walnut Grove in the final and defended their Osceola title with a 51-17 win.

Climax Springs (11-6) was scheduled to visit Warsaw on Monday and will host Iberia on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with Climax Springs stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132