Camdenton girls basketball falls at Marshfield

Michael Losch
Lake Sun Leader
Camdenton's Charlotte Kurtz.

Camdenton was on the road Thursday night to take on Marshfield and the Jays outpaced the visiting Lakers 53-44.

Payton Kincaid led Camdenton with 14 points and added five rebounds and a pair of steals. Mya Hulett knocked down 112 points to go with five rebounds and two steals, Charlotte Kurtz put up six points anda team-leading eight rebounds and Olivia Whittle finished with five points, four steals and a trio of assists and rebounds.

Camdenton (7-9, 1-1 Ozark Conference) will host Webb City ni the annual Lady Laker Shootout on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132