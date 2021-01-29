Camdenton girls basketball falls at Marshfield

Camdenton was on the road Thursday night to take on Marshfield and the Jays outpaced the visiting Lakers 53-44.

Payton Kincaid led Camdenton with 14 points and added five rebounds and a pair of steals. Mya Hulett knocked down 112 points to go with five rebounds and two steals, Charlotte Kurtz put up six points anda team-leading eight rebounds and Olivia Whittle finished with five points, four steals and a trio of assists and rebounds.

Camdenton (7-9, 1-1 Ozark Conference) will host Webb City ni the annual Lady Laker Shootout on Saturday at 4 p.m.

