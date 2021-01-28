Eldon boys basketball pressing forward after COVID keeps Mustangs out of Eldon Tournament

Nearly a century of basketball tournaments have taken place at Eldon over the past 90 years and the Mustangs were looking forward to stepping on their own court this season to play in the annual Eldon Tournament once again this week.

Unfortunately, an ongoing pandemic had other plans and due to COVID-19 related issues, the Mustangs learned on Monday afternoon that the tournament would be taking place without them.

“This tournament has a lot of history and hosting it is a big thing,” Eldon coach Cory Casey said. “It is disappointing not getting to play in your own tournament, but we can’t let that keep us from moving forward.”

Casey said he did not get a chance to talk to his team about it with players being sent home before school was over, but group texts and other forms of technology are allowing the team to stay in contact at this time. A game scheduled for Tuesday against Dixon also had to be cancelled so the earliest the team may be able to return is the next scheduled game on February 9 when Blair Oaks comes to town for Tri-County Conference action.

Casey wants his team to move forward, but also stay motivated for the final stretch of the season.

“I just told them to stay in shape, keep their heads up, stay together in spirit and stay focused on the task at hand,” he remarked. “We have five or six games down the stretch we can get some momentum with if we keep our heads and come back ready headed into districts. There is still a lot to play for when we return.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132