Versailles boys basketball outpaced in first round at Eldon Tournament

Versailles entered the 90th Annual Eldon Tournament as the third seed Tuesday night and the Tigers were not able to quite match the Rock Bridge junior varsity in a 103-94 loss to the sixth seed.

The junior varsity team out of Columbia jumped out to a 31-17 lead after the first quarter and led 61-48 at the half. The Tigers could just not find a way to climb back into it.

Eli Gulyayev led Versailles with 24 points and six rebounds and three steals while Seth Newton chipped in 21 points, Ryder Williams added 15, Justin Hamrick put up nine and Cole Wilson finished with eight.

With Eldon unable to participate in its own tournament due to COVID-19 related issues, the Tigers (6-8, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) automatically advance to the fifth place game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. where the Tigers will either face No. 2 Osage or No. 4 Smith-Cotton.

