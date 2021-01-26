Girls Basketball Roundup: Osage, Eldon and Versailles

Osage toppled by Blair Oaks

A fourth quarter run by the visitors hurt Osage Monday night.

The Indians hosted Blair Oaks in Tri-County Conference action and trailing just 32-29 at the end of three quarters, a 9-0 run in the final frame sparked a 46-37 win for the Falcons.

Sara Wolf and Reese Good led Osage with 12 points each.

Osage (8-8, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) returns to the floor in the Laker Shootout at Camdenton on Saturday where the Indians will face Union (7-0) at 1:20 p.m.

Eldon falls at Southern Boone

Eldon was on the road at Southern Boone Monday night where the Mustangs were dealt a 69-45 loss to the Eagles.

Eldon (6-10, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Capital City (1-13) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Versailles drops game to Iberia in Russellville Tournament opener

Versailles met Iberia in the first round of the Russellville Tournament Monday night and fell 59-33.

Versailles (4-12, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will meet Vienna (4-9) in the next round on Friday.

