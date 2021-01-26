Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Osage

Eldon unable to participate in own tournament due to COVID

The 90th Annual Eldon Tournament will go on without the team hosting it.

Due to COVID-related issues, the Mustangs will not be able to play this week and will not be able to return to the floor until at least after the following Tuesday with a scheduled game against Dixon on February 2 already cancelled.

Eldon was scheduled to play Iberia in the first round Tuesday night and the Rangers will now receive an automatic bye to the semifinals on Thursday. There will also not be a seventh place game this year.

Osage drops Eldon Tournament opener to Fatima

A tough start put Osage on an uphill climb in the first round of the 90th Annual Eldon Tournament Monday night where the Indians fell to Fatima 73-52.

The Indians, seeded eighth, trailed the top-seeded Comets 19-6 after the first quarter and 30-13 by halftime.

“I thought we played harder on the defensive end and rebounded better than we had Friday night,” Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said after his team’s loss to Eugene last week. “I thought Paven Clark really competed and hauled in some tough rebounds against a very talented Fatima team.”

Alton Drace led Osage with 18 points, Drew Elley and Grant Steen both chipped in 11 and Will Faulconer finished the night with six points.

Osage (5-9, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will face No. 4 Smith-Cotton in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

