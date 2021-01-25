Girls Basketball Roundup: Osage, Eldon, Macks Creek, Camdenton and Climax Springs

Osage takes down Eldon in 3rd place game of Eldon Tournament

School of the Osage and Eldon had the privilege of meeting for the second time this season in tournament action and the Indians came out on top once again.

This time it was the Osage Tournament after the rivals met in the Tri-County Conference Tournament towards the start of the season and with a third place finish on the line, Osage protected home floor with a 49-37 win.

Osage’s Sara Wolf helped make that happen as she knocked down a few shots to lead the Indians with 21 points, but she also cleaned up the glass with 16 rebounds in a double-double effort that also featured three assists and a pair of steals.

“If there was a rebound to be had in the second half, Sara came down with it. It was another incredible performance from her,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said after his team held a narrow 24-20 advantage at the half against what he described as a different Eldon team than the one his side previously met.

“Eldon is a good team and they played like it.”

Osage managed to stretch that lead to 10 points by the start of the fourth quarter and the Indians made sure the Mustangs could not close the gap.

“We had a slow start and never got into a rhythm offensively,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine noted. “Their defense did a great job of slowing us down and we settled for too many outside shots. On defense we did not do a good job of containing Wolf and she really hurt us. They were a lot quicker to rebounds and loose balls and it really made it hard for us to close the gap.”

Sydney Halderman led the Mustangs with 13 points to go with four rebounds, Haley Shinn added 10 points and Haley Henderson finished with nine points and six assists to go with a pair of steals.

Lauren Bartlett knocked down eight points for Osage and added six rebounds, Sydney Riley scored four of her six points with free throws in the fourth quarter to help preserve the lead while contributing three assists and Reese Good added six points and three steals.

Osage (8-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference was scheduled to host Blair Oaks (6-9) on Monday and the Indians will meet Union (6-0) in the Lady Laker Shootout at Camdenton on Saturday.

Eldon (6-9, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Southern Boone on Monday before visiting Capital City on Friday at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek falls at Pilot Grove

Macks Creek was on the road Friday night to face Pilot Grove and the Pirates fell short in a 51-36 loss to their hosts.

The Tigers jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and the Pirates could not find a way to catch up.

Bailey Taylor led Macks Creek with 20 points and added four rebounds, Alyssa Seaholm added five points and rebounds to go with six assists and both Chelsey Brown and Ashlee Klinksick finished with four points each. Brown also added 12 rebounds and Molly Phillips collected 15 rebounds while also providing three points.

Macks Creek (1-13) will tip off in the Osceola Invitational this week. The Pirates will start with Montrose (4-3) on Tuesday.

Camdenton cruises past Branson at Bolivar Tournament

Camdenton met Branson in its final game of the 28th Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament at Bolivar and the Lakers ended on a strong note with an 86-45 win.

Camdenton (7-6) will visit Marshfield (11-3) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Climax Springs topples Fair Play

Climax Springs visited Fair Play and comfortably secured am 81-25 road win.

Climax Springs (9-5) will play in the Osceola Invitational this week.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132