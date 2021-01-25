Boys Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Osage, Macks Creek and Climax Springs

Camdenton comes up short to Chillicothe in Laker Shootout

Camdenton hosted its annual Laker Shootout on Saturday and the Hornets of Chillicothe proved to be a tough test in a 68-51 win over the Lakers.

Zach Waltz led the Lakers with 10 points, Kam Durnin added nine and both Joel Mason and Tony Glynn finished with eight points each.

Camdenton (2-12, 0-2 Ozark Conference) will begin play in the 86th Liberator Tournament in Bolivar this week.

Osage falls to Eugene

Osage boys basketball coach Craig Engelbrecht met his former team Friday night and the visiting Eagles came away with a 90-53 win over the Indians.

Eugene built a 25-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 58-27 by halftime.

“I felt like Eugene was more aggressive than us on both ends of the floor and we were on our heels most of the evening rather than being in attack mode,” Engelbrecht said. “Dalton Stoecklein was a bright spot with his inside play.”

Alton Drace led Osage with 18 points, Stoecklein added 11 and Will Faulconer finished with eight.

Osage (5-8, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will play in the 90th Eldon Tournament this week. The Indians were scheduled to start with Fatima (9-5) on Monday.

Macks Creek drops games to Pilot Grove and St. Elizabeth

It was a tough end to the week for Macks Creek after dropping a pair of games to Pilot Grove and St. Elizabeth.

The first one against the Tigers of Pilot Grove was a nail-biter on Friday where the Pirates fell on the road 57-55. Macks Creek trailed 38-26 at the half and a strong third quarter allowed the Pirates to regain a 48-43 lead heading to the fourth before Pilot Grove did just enough to win it.

Trevor Haines paced Macks Creek with 14 points and added six rebounds while Austin Brown recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Mason Whitworth finished 11 points and six rebounds. Logan Gallamore added six points and Chase Whitworth finished with five.

Macks Creek came home on Saturday to face St. Elizabeth and the Hornets dealt a 79-49 defeat to the Pirates.

Brown nearly recorded another double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds, Logan Gallamore put up 10 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists and both Tanner Smith and Mason Whitworth recorded seven points each.

Macks Creek (6-10) will host Dadeville (8-6) on February 1 at 7 p.m.

Climax Springs falls to Fair Play

Climax Springs met Fair Play Friday night in a rematch of a district championship game the two sides played in last season and the Hornets edged the Cougars 51-47.

Climax Springs (9-6) is scheduled to play in the Osceola Invitational this week.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132