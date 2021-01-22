Girls Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Eldon, Macks Creek, Osage and Versailles

Camdenton comes up short against Bolivar in tournament play

Camdenton met the hosts of the Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament Thursday night and lost their second game of the tournament 69-64 to Bolivar.

Charlotte Kurtz led Camdenton with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double that also featured two assists, Mya Hulett totaled 16 point to go with three steals and two rebounds, Elle Turner had 10 points in addition to four assists and rebounds and two steals and both Payton Kincaid and Olivia Whittle finished with seven points each. Whittle put together four assists and Kincaid also collected five rebounds.

Camdenton (5-8, 1-1 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to step back on the court Friday night against Branson (2-10) for tip-off at 5 p.m.

Eldon drops game to Richland at Osage Tournament

Eldon ran into a Richland team at the Osage Tournament on Thursday night that has lost just a single game all season.

The Mustangs were unable to slow down the Bears in a 64-55 defeat.

"We really competed well against them. Our girls did a great job executing the defensive game plan and we held their leading scorer to 10 (points)," Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said. "They (Richland) have another really good guard that made some tough shots and their big girl really hurt us with offensive rebounds. Every tough game we are in like this is really great experience for our young team."

Eldon's Haley Henderson put up 27 points to lead the Mustangs while Sydney Halderman finished with 17. Up next for the Mustangs (6-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) is the third place game against host Osage (7-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) on Saturday at noon.

Macks Creek falls at Tuscumbia

Macks Creek took a trip up Highway 54 to Tuscumbia Thursday night where the Lions managed to protect home floor with a 67-44 win over the Pirates.

It was just a 30-23 game at halftime, but a 23-1 run in the third quarter allowed Tuscumbia to secure some cushion.

Bailey Taylor led Macks Creek with 14 points and added five rebounds while Alyssa Seaholm put up 13 points to go with six steals and two assists and rebounds and Ashlee Klinksick added six points while Taylor Rich put up five.

Macks Creek (1-12) visits Pilot Grove (9-4) Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Osage falls to St. James in own tournament

After starting tournament play on home floor with a win against Plato Monday night, the Indians were unable to add another in a 68-37 loss to St. James on Thursday.

Osage (7-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will meet Eldon (6-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) for third place on Saturday at noon.

Versailles loses game at Vienna

Versailles took a road trip to Vienna Thursday night and the trip was a tough one for the Tigers in a 63-51 defeat.

Versailles (4-11, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will begin play in the Russellville Tournament next week.

