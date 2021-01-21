Camdenton girls basketball falls in first round at Bolivar Tournament

Camdenton tipped off in the Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament Wednesday night and faced a tough test against Willard in a 90-71 loss to the Tigers.

Payton Kincaid and Charlotte Kurtz knocked down 16 points each to lead the Lakers and Kincaid added four rebounds and a pair of steals while Kurtz collected four assists and three steals. Elle Turner put up 15 points for the Lakers to go with a trio of assists and rebounds and Mya Hulett also reached double figures with 10 points and four rebounds. Olivia Whittle put up eight points of her own in addition to four rebounds.

Camdenton (5-7, 1-1 Ozark Conference) was set to face host Bolivar in the next game on Thursday night.

