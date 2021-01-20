Versailles girls basketball drops game to Southern Boone

Versailles took on Southern Boone Tuesday night in Tri-County Conference action and ran into a tough test with a 67-34 loss to the Eagles.

“I am proud of how the girls competed last night. We got off to a tough start, but the second half they played well,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said. “They outscored us by one point in the second half as a whole. We have some things to work through, but I am proud of how they competed and how hard they worked. Looking forward to seeing how we build on this one going into Thursday in our game against Vienna.”

Kierra O’Rourke paced the Tigers with 11 points, Maris Ollison added six points and 12 rebounds and Kourtney Rainey finished with six points as well.

Versailles (4-10, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will visit Vienna (3-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

