Boys Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Versailles, Eldon and Osage

Camdenton falls at Bolivar

Camdenton could not quite keep up at Bolivar Tuesday night.

With the game tied after the first quarter and tied at halftime, the Liberators eventually pulled away from the Lakers for an 80-65 win.

“Took a tough loss last night on the road against a very good Bolivar team,” Camdenton coach Craig Campbell said. “To start the second half, Bolivar was able to use its size advantage to build a lead too surmountable for us to make a comeback.”

Joel Mason knocked down 22 points to lead Camdenton, Tony Glynn added 12 and both Kam Durnin and Aaron Poage finished with nine points each.

Camdenton (2-11, 0-2 Ozark Conference) will be at home on Saturday for the annual Laker shootout. The Lakers will take on Chillicothe at 2:50 p.m.

Versailles loses shootout with Southern Boone

Versailles met Southern Boone Tuesday night and came up on the wrong end of a shootout in a 111-89 conference-opening loss to the Eagles.

Southern Boone used a 30-point effort in the first quarter to get started and led the Tigers 56-40 at the break.

Seth Newton led Versailles with 23 points, Eli Gulyayev added 18 to go with six rebounds, Ryder Williams finished with 13 points and four steals, Mikhail Gulyayev put up eight points and five assists, Michael Bell added six points and both Trace Murdock and Justin Hamrick contributed five points each.

Versailles (6-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host California (3-10) Friday night for Courtwarming at 5 p.m.

Eldon comes up short against Hallsville

Eldon hosted Tri-County Conference foe Hallsville Tuesday night and the visitors did not make things easy for the Mustangs in a 49-35 win for the visitors.

Aidan Wells chipped in 16 points to lead Eldon and Hunter Hees added 15 points of his own.

Eldon (3-12, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) will begin play in its own 90th annual tournament next week.

Osage picks up win at California

School of the Osage took care of business and picked up a 69-60 conference road win at California Tuesday night.

Alton Drace led the way for the Indians with 26 points.

Osage (5-7, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will face Eugene (7-5) on home floor Friday night at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132