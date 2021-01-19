Girls Basketball Roundup: Osage and Eldon

Wolf scores 1,000th career point as Osage tops Plato in first round of Osage Tournament

So far, so good for School of the Osage.

The Indians tipped off their annual tournament Monday night against Plato and protected home floor with a 50-38 win.

Osage led 14-11 after the first quarter and a solid defensive effort in the second allowed the home team to build a 30-16 lead by the half.

“We were playing a Plato team we don’t see very often. They did not have a ton of wins, but they are well-coached and have played many close games against the best their conference has to offer,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said. “The girls did a great job of starting off strong, much like we have in many games this year.”

It was a great start for Osage and a great start for Sara Wolf who led the Indians in double-double fashion with 27 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. Among those 27 points just happened to be the 1,000th point of her career and the milestone bucket came on an assist from Paige Rowland in the fourth quarter after Wolf sealed her defender in the lane. Wolf became the sixth player in the 44-year history of the program to reach the mark.

“I am so fortunate to get to coach great people like Sara who also happen to be good at basketball. I love that the second the ball went through the hoop, she immediately went to her spot on the press while pointing to Paige to acknowledge the pass,” Rowland remarked. “Then she went down on defense and secured one of her 10 rebounds on the night. Such a great night for a great kid and player.”

Reese Good added 14 points and Sydney Riley added five.

Osage (7-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will face St. James (4-2) in the next round of pool play on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon hangs on to beat St. Elizabeth at Osage Tournament

It was a close one, but Eldon hung on in a 58-54 win over St. Elizabeth in the first round of tournament play at Osage Monday night.

The Mustangs led 27-21 at the break and 47-40 entering the fourth quarter as the Hornets came up just short in their comeback effort.

Haley Henderson paced Eldon with 26 points, Sydney Halderman knocked down 10 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Taylor Henderson finished with eight points while Gracie Petet added seven.

Eldon (6-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will meet Richland (10-1) in the next round of pool play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

