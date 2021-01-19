Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Osage

Eldon falls to Fulton

Eldon hosted Fulton Monday night and the Mustangs ran into a tough test on the court in an 87-58 loss to the Hornets.

“We played hard tonight and executed well offensively. We just ran into a very good team that played very well,” Eldon coach Cory Casey said. "In the third quarter we played within one point and the second half was an 8-point difference so the boys continued to fight the entire game and finished well.”

Aidan Wells led the way for Eldon with 30 points, Hunter Hees added 12, Austin Rush had six and Devin Wardenburg finished with five.

Eldon (3-11, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Hallsville Tuesday and will tip off in the 90th edition of its own annual tournament next week.

School of the Osage comes up short in battle at Aurora

Osage was on the road at Aurora Monday night and the Indians came up just a few points shy of a win in a 77-72 defeat.

The Indians led 40-32 at the break, but the lead shrunk to 52-51 to start the fourth quarter and the hometown team found a way to outlast their visitors in the final eight minutes of the contest.

“I felt like we played with great energy and passion all night long. We just came up a little short against a very talented Aurora team,” Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said of his group’s efforts.

Grant Steen knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a 30-point night for the Indians, Brockton McLaughlin added 13 points and Alton Drace and Paven Clark finished with eight points each.

Osage (4-7) was scheduled to open conference play at California on Tuesday and will host Eugene (7-5) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132