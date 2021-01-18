Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Climax Springs

Eldon takes 6th at Fatima Tournament

Eldon met Belle for fifth place in the Comet Classic at Fatima on Saturday and the Mustangs came up short to finish sixth in a 67-59 loss to Belle.

Eldon trailed 28-24 at halftime and took a 42-39 lead heading to the fourth quarter, but Belle finished strong putting up 28 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Haley Henderson knocked down 27 points to lead Eldon, Sydney Halderman finished with 14 points to go with six steals and five rebounds and Taylor Henderson added 10 points.

Eldon (5-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Osage Tournament this week, scheduled to start with St. Elizabeth (7-5) on Monday.

Climax Springs finishes sixth at Skyline Tournament

Climax Springs battled Weaubleau for fifth place in the Skyline Tournament on Saturday and fell to the Tigers 54-46.

Climax Springs (7-5) will visit neighbor Macks Creek (1-10) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

