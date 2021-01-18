Boys Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek and Climax Springs

Macks Creek takes 5th at Skyline Tournament

Macks Creek found a way on Saturday.

The Pirates were battling Warsaw for 5th place in the Skyline Tournament and edged out the Wildcats 58-52.

Macks Creek led 23-15 at halftime, but there was not much separating the two sides the entire game.

Austin Brown led the Pirates with 18 points and seven rebounds, Mason Whitworth added nine points and both Trevor Haines and Logan Gallamore added eight points each while Gallamore also finished with five assists.

Macks Creek (6-7) will host neighbor Climax Springs (8-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Climax Springs finishes 4th at Skyline Tournament

Climax Springs met Weaubleau for third place at the Skyline Tournament and fell 35-32 to finish fourth.

Climax Springs (8-5) will visit Macks Creek (6-7) Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132