Girls Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Osage and Versailles

Camdenton falls at Lebanon

Camdenton went down Highway 5 to face rival Lebanon Thursday night and the hometown Yellowjackets outlasted the Lakers 70-58.

Payton Kincaid led Camdenton with 27 points to go with five rebounds, Charlotte Kurtz added 11 points and four rebounds and mya Hulett finished with eight points and four assists.

Camdenton (5-6, 1-1 Ozark Conference) will tip of the 28th Annual Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament in Bolivar next week against Willard (12-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Osage picks up win at Iberia

Osage made a short trip down Highway 42 to take on Iberia Thursday night where the Indians secured a 46-30 win over the Rangers.

Osage (6-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host its own tournament next week, starting with a game against Plato (3-10) on Monday.

Versailles drops conference opener at Boonville

Versailles began the Tri-County Conference portion of its schedule at Boonville Thursday night and the Pirates did not make it a pleasant start in a 70-12 win over the Tigers.

Versailles (4-9, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host Southern Boone on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

