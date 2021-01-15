Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Macks Creek, Versailles, Climax Springs and Osage

Eldon comes up short at Tipton

Despite some foul trouble and missing two players due to quarantine, Eldon put up a fight Thursday night in a 49-46 loss to Tipton.

Aidan Wells led the Mustangs with 23 points and Nathan Reynolds also reached double figures with 12 points of his own.

"Hard fought game and got in early foul trouble with Hunter Hees, P.J. Bledsoe and Austin Rush having to sit most of the first half," Eldon coach Cory Casey noted. "Had opportunities and just could not pull it out in the end. It was a good effort and we are just trying to learn to execute better for a full game."

Eldon (3-10, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Fulton on Monday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek advances to 5th place game of Skyline Tournament

Macks Creek was back in action at the Skyline Tournament Wednesday night and the Pirates took care of business in the consolation semifinals with a 79-56 win over Stoutland.

Austin Brown paced Macks Creek with a double-double effort featuring 24 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Whitworth added 21 points and six rebounds to go with three assists and steals and Mason Whitworth chipped in 12 points while collecting seven rebounds and four steals. Logan Gallamore knocked down eight points to fuel the offense as well and Trevor Haines put in seven points of his own.

Macks Creek (5-7) is set to face Warsaw (2-8) in the fifth place game on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Versailles drops game to Buffalo

Versailles found itself in a shootout Tuesday night against Buffalo and the visiting Bison had a little more fuel in their tank in an 88-81 win over the Tigers.

Seth Newton led the Tigers with 23 points, Eli Gulyayev added 15, Ryder Williams put up 14 points and collected eight rebounds, Jaxn Marshall added eight points and Mikhail Gulyayev finished with seven.

Versailles (6-5) had their conference opener with Blair Oaks Friday night rescheduled to February 23. Up next for the Tigers is a conference-opening battle with Southern Boone on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs falls in semifinals at Skyline Tournament

It was a tough night for Climax Springs on Thursday after falling to the top-seeded host Tigers 58-22 in the semifinals of the Skyline Tournament.

Climax Springs (8-4) will meet Weaubleau for third place on Saturday at 6:20 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Osage tops Cole Camp in home opener

School of the Osage was on home floor for the first time this season Thursday night and the Indians made it a good start in a 56-47 win over Cole Camp.

Osage (4-6) will visit Aurora on Monday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

