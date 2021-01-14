Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Climax Springs

Eldon tops St. James JV in consolation semifinals at Comet Classic

Eldon will have a shot at fifth place in the Comet Classic at Fatima on Friday.

The Mustangs met St. James’ junior varsity in the consolation semifinals Wednesday night and cruised to a 58-35 victory.

Haley Henderson knocked down 23 points and added eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Mustangs while Sydney Halderman chipped in 11 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists, Haley Shinn put up eight points and Taylor Henderson finished with seven.

Eldon (5-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play for fifth place on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs takes down Wheatland in Skyline consolation semifinals

Climax Springs took on Wheatland in the consolation semifinals of the Skyline Tournament Wednesday night and won an 81-70 battle.

Climax Springs (7-4) will play for fifth place on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they are available.

