Girls Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Eldon and Osage

Camdenton edges out Glendale

A single point made the difference between Camdenton and Glendale Monday night, but the Lakers made sure that extra point belonged to them in a 61-60 win over the Falcons in the Ozark Conference opener.

Payton Kincaid led the Lakers with 28 points after shooting 57 percent from the field to go with four rebounds. Elle Turner added 13 points shooting 62 percent to go with four rebounds and steals and Mya Hulett added seven points and four blocks.

Camdenton (6-5, 1-0 Ozark Conference) will visit Lebanon (11-3) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon falls in first round at Comet Classic

Eldon opened up play in the Comet Classic at Fatima Monday night and it was a tough start for the Mustangs as they fell to Steelville 72-41.

Steelville jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and protected its lead, leading 34-18 at halftime.

Sydney Halderman led Eldon with 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists while Jaci Mueller finished with 12 points and Haley Henderson turned in 10 points of her own to go with five rebounds and assists.

Eldon (4-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Osage drops conference opener at Hallsville

Osage traveled to Hallsville on Monday for its Tri-County Conference opener and came up short in a 58-26 defeat.

Osage (5-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Iberia (7-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with Osage stats when they are available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132