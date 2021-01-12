Boys Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Eldon

Climax Springs takes down Macks Creek at Skyline Tournament

Rivals Climax Springs and Macks Creek met in the first round of the Skyline Tournament Monday night and the night belonged to the Cougars in a 68-34 win over the Pirates.

Climax Springs put together a strong start defensively, shutting out Macks Creek to build a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Chase Whitworth led Macks Creek with nine points and Mason Whitworth finished with seven while Daniel Cortez put up five points of his own.

Climax Springs (8-3) will meet host Skyline in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Macks Creek (4-7) will meet Stoutland in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

This story will be updated with Climax Springs stats when they are available.

Eldon comes up short at Lebanon

Eldon gave Lebanon a battle Monday night, but the Yellowjackets found a way to protect home floor in a 59-56 win over the Mustangs.

Aidan Wells knocked down 24 points to lead Eldon while Hunter Hees added 13 and Kyler Rush finished with seven.

“Played hard and competed well, but didn’t execute as well as we needed to both offensively and defensively down the stretch,” Eldon coach Cory Casey said. “Lost a close one.”

Eldon (3-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Tipton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

