Girls Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Osage, Macks Creek and Climax Springs

Camdenton tops Fulton, falls to Republic

Camdenton started off well Friday night with a 58-27 win over Fulton and had some tougher times on Saturday with a 77-45 loss to Republic.

Mya Hulett led the Lakers in the first game with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Elle Turner added 12 points, Charlotte Kurtz put up 11 to go with eight rebounds and Payton Kincaid added 10 points of her own. In the showdown with Republic, Hulett led the way again with 14 points while Kurtz added 10, Kincaid had eight, Turner finished with six and Kileigh Vavruska finished with five.

Camdenton (4-5) was scheduled to host Glendale (3-5) on Monday and will visit Lebanon (10-3) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Osage takes down Buffalo

School of the Osage hosted Buffalo Friday night and took care of business on home floor with a 55-40 win over the Bison.

“To say our girls came out firing on all cylinders would be an understatement,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said after his team jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter. “We found out during the day we would be without our leading scorer and rebounder for the game so others would have to step up and they took that personally.”

The defense also came through for Osage as Rowland noted that the press kept Buffalo out of sync.

Sara Wolf led the way with 29 points and added nine rebounds to nearly complete a double-double, Reese Good added 14 points and Marley Corpe finished with four.

“It was a great team effort to protect our home floor. The girls are shooting well and that makes us a dangerous team,” Rowland said.

Osage (5-5) was scheduled to visit Hallsville (7-2) on Monday and will visit Iberia (7-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek falls at Walnut Grove

Macks Creek ran into a tough Walnut Grove team Friday night where the Pirates lost 89-21.

Chelsey Brown led Macks Creek with seven points, Alyssa Seaholm added six and Molly Phillips put up five points and nine rebounds.

Macks Creek (1-10) will have some time off before hosting Climax Springs on January 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs tops Humansville, drops first game in Skyline Tournament

Climax Springs hosted Humansville Friday night and cruised to a 71-20 win over the Tigers. The Cougars also began play in the Skyline Tournament and dropped their first game against Fair Grove 69-58.

Climax Springs (6-4) will meet Wheatland next on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals at 5:20 p.m.

