Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Macks Creek, Camdenton and Climax Springs

Eldon outlasts Salem in overtime

Eldon went the distance at Salem Friday night and added some extra basketball with a 57-54 overtime win.

Aidan Wells led the Mustangs with 21 points, Hunter Hees finished with 18 and Kyler Rush added seven points of his own.

“The boys fought well and competed the entire game. They started behind and trailed by nine at the half,” Eldon coach Cory Casey noted. “We slowly climbed back in and were able to send it into overtime and pull it out. Proud of the way they continued to fight and I think we might have overcome a mental hump tonight as far as winning close games.”

Eldon (3-8) was scheduled to visit Lebanon (0-7) on Monday and will return to home floor on Thursday hosting Tipton (5-6) at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek tops Walnut Grove

Macks Creek took care of business on the road Friday night with a 59-43 win at Walnut Grove.

The Pirates started out strong with a 32-13 lead after the first quarter.

Austin Brown led the Pirates with 18 points and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Daniel Cortez added 13 points and Logan Gallamore put up eight points to go with six rebounds and seven steals.

Macks Creek (4-6) is set to play in the Skyline Tournament this week and was scheduled to start with Climax Springs on Monday.

Camdenton drops conference opener at Glendale

Camdenton opened up Ozark Conference play Friday night at Glendale and fell 80-61 to the Falcons.

Camdenton (2-9) will host rival Lebanon (0-7) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Climax Springs downs Humansville

Climax Springs hosted Humansville Friday night and earned a 53-36 win over the Tigers.

Climax Springs (7-3) was set to face Macks Creek (4-6) in the Skyline Tournament Monday night.

