Macks Creek boys basketball comes up short to Otterville

It was a battle Thursday night in Macks Creek where the Pirates hosted Otterville and the home team came up just short in a 55-51 loss to the Eagles.

Logan Gallamore led the Pirates with 14 points and four assists, Chase Whitworth put up 11 points, Austin Brown put up seven points and 12 rebounds and both Mason Whitworth and Trevor Haines finished with six points each.

Macks Creek (3-6) was scheduled to visit Walnut Grove Friday and will play in the Skyline Tournament this week.

