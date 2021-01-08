Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Camdenton and Macks Creek

Eldon drops conference opener to California

Eldon tipped off Tri-County Conference play hosting California Thursday night and the Mustangs came up just short to the Pintos 55-45.

“It was a game we were within striking distance the whole time, but could never close the gap,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said. “We did a solid job defensively and made their scorers work hard for their points. Offensively, we were never able to get in a groove, had lots of turnovers and played a little rushed all night. They did a good job guarding us and slowing us down in transition.”

Both Sydni Halderman and Haley Henderson led the Mustangs with 15 points and Taylor Henderson added eight for the Mustangs who fell to 4-5.

Up next is the Comet Classic in Fatima this week.

“Overall, it was a really good week for us. We played three tough teams and really battled in each game,” Rhine said.

Camdenton knocks off Bolivar

Camdenton went to battle with Bolivar Thursday night and it was a good night for the Lakers as they held off the Liberators 72-62.

Payton Kincaid paced Camdenton with 25 points and nine rebounds to nearly complete a double-double and she also added two assists and steals. Mya Hullett finished with a double-double, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals, and Charlotte Kurtz finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Camdenton (3-4) will host Fulton Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek falls to Otterville

Macks Creek took on Otterville Thursday night and had a steep hill to climb in a 66-31 loss to the Eagles.

Macks Creek trailed 37-19 at the half and could not quite recover.

Alyssa Seaholm led the Pirates with 18 points and five steals while Ashlee Klinksick had seven points of her own.

Macks Creek (1-9) was scheduled to visit Walnut Grove Friday and will host Climax Springs January 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132