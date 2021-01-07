Boys Basketball Roundup: Versailles, Climax Springs and Eldon

Versailles advances to Stover Tourney championship

The defending champions are back in the title game of the Stover Tournament.

Versailles met the host Tigers in the semifinals Wednesday and cruised to an 85-55 victory to advance to the championship game. Versailles jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and stayed consistent, building its advantage along the way.

Eli Gulyayev scored 27 points to lead Versailles and pulled down seven rebounds as well while Seth Newton knocked down 20 points, Justin Hamrick finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to nearly complete a double-double and Ryder Williams added nine points of his own.

Versailles (5-4) will meet Dixon for the title on Saturday in Stover at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs cruises past Stoutland

Climax Springs had little trouble adding another win to the resume Tuesday night with a 70-34 win over Stoutland.

Dylan Dake put up 20 points for the Cougars, Mark Henderson added 19 and Elias Duncan collected eight rebounds.

“Dylan has really had a nice start to his junior season,” said Climax Springs coach James Butterfield who noted that the junior is currently averaging 14 points per game along with three steals and four rebounds. “The boys played hard and we’ve been pleased with their progress so far this year.”

Climax Springs (5-3) will host Humansville on Friday at 7 p.m.

Eldon drops conference opener to Boonville

Eldon met Boonville to start its campaign in the Tri-County Conference and the Pirates made it a tough start for the Mustangs with an 80-58 win.

Aidan Wells led Eldon with 26 points, Austin Rush added 10, Kyler Rush finished with seven and P.J. Bledsoe put up six points of his own.

"The boys played hard from start to finish and we were short-handed in personnel tonight due to illness, quarantines and other team-related issues," Eldon coach Cory Casey said.

Eldon (2-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Salem Friday night at 5 p.m.

