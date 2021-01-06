Girls Basketball Roundup: Versailles, Eldon, Osage and Climax Springs

Versailles takes down Dixon in Stover Tournament

Versailles advanced to the 5th place game of the Stover Tournament with a 64-29 win over the Dixon Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Maris Ollison paced the Tigers with 23 points, Madison Foley knocked down 20 and added 14 rebounds for a double-double and Joscelynn Marriott finished with seven points of her own in the consolation semifinal win.

“Dixon was a great game for u and the girls bounced back from a tough loss against Cole Camp,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said. “The girls played hard the entire night and I am looking forward to seeing how we compete against Holden on Friday.

Versailles (4-6) will meet Holden in the fifth place game of the Stover Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon knocks off Eugene in overtime

It took a little extra time beyond four quarters of basketball, but Eldon found a way to get the job done and secure a third straight win after beating Eugene in overtime 67-62 Tuesday night.

It also happened to be the third straight road win for the Mustangs who initially trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 38-31 at halftime.

Haley Henderson paced Eldon with 39 points and added seven rebounds while Sydney Halderman finished with 14 points and nine rebounds of her own, nearly securing a double-double. Taylor Henderson put up eight points to fuel the attack as well.

Eldon (4-4) will begin conference play hosting California.

Osage tops Linn

Osage hosted Linn and beat the Wildcats 58-48 on Tuesday.

Osage (4-5) will host Buffalo Friday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they are available.

Climax Springs takes down Stoutland

Climax Springs hosted Stoutland on Tuesday and secured a 65-32 win over the Tigers.

Climax Springs (5-3) will host Humansville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they are available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132