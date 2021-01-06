SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball Roundup: Versailles, Eldon, Osage and Climax Springs

Michael Losch
Lake Sun Leader
Versailles' Maris Ollison.

Versailles takes down Dixon in Stover Tournament

Versailles advanced to the 5th place game of the Stover Tournament with a 64-29 win over the Dixon Bulldogs Tuesday night. 

Maris Ollison paced the Tigers with 23 points, Madison Foley knocked down 20 and added 14 rebounds for a double-double and Joscelynn Marriott finished with seven points of her own in the consolation semifinal win.

“Dixon was a great game for u and the girls bounced back from a tough loss against Cole Camp,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said. “The girls played hard the entire night and I am looking forward to seeing how we compete against Holden on Friday.

Versailles (4-6) will meet Holden in the fifth place game of the Stover Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon knocks off Eugene in overtime

It took a little extra time beyond four quarters of basketball, but Eldon found a way to get the job done and secure a third straight win after beating Eugene in overtime 67-62 Tuesday night.

It also happened to be the third straight road win for the Mustangs who initially trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 38-31 at halftime.

Haley Henderson paced Eldon with 39 points and added seven rebounds while Sydney Halderman finished with 14 points and nine rebounds of her own, nearly securing a double-double. Taylor Henderson put up eight points to fuel the attack as well.

Eldon (4-4) will begin conference play hosting California.

Osage tops Linn

Osage hosted Linn and beat the Wildcats 58-48 on Tuesday.

Osage (4-5) will host Buffalo Friday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they are available.

Climax Springs takes down Stoutland

Climax Springs hosted Stoutland on Tuesday and secured a 65-32 win over the Tigers.

Climax Springs (5-3) will host Humansville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they are available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132