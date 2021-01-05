Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Versailles

Eldon hangs on to knock off Buffalo

Eldon was challenged Monday night and the Mustangs responded.

After seeing a sizeable lead slip away late, Eldon thwarted Buffalo’s comeback efforts and secured an 80-70 win on the road over the Bison.

Free throws helped make that happen as the team shot 29-35 from the charity stripe for a solid 83 percent effort as a team. Haley Henderson did her part as well, leading the Mustangs with 40 points on the night.

“Haley had a really big night for us and really stepped up when we needed some tough baskets in the fourth quarter,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said.

The Mustangs jumped out to a quick 31-17 lead after the first quarter and maintained an 18-point margin for most of the night, but Buffalo found a rhythm, aided by 3-pointers and some Eldon turnovers, to cut the deficit back to two points. However, the Mustangs rebuilt their cushion back to 12 points before the night was through. Sydney Halderman knocked down 17 points to fuel Eldon as well and Taylor Henderson finished with 15 points of her own.

“We responded really well and our toughness is improving,” Rhine noted. “Last night was a sign of that.”

Eldon (3-4) was slated to visit Eugene (4-2) on Tuesday and will return home for the conference opener against California (2-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Versailles unable to get past Cole Camp at Stover Tournament

Versailles entered the Stover Tournament seeded third Monday night and came up just a few points short to No. 6 Cole Camp in a 51-44 first round defeat.

“Tough game for us last night. Cole Camp is a tough team and they are well-coached, they played hard the entire night,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said of the opponent.

It was just a 22-20 game at halftime, but Gunter noted that her club was dealing with some foul trouble and it hurt the Tigers down the stretch.

“We struggled to get rebounds and take care of the ball, which led to a few turnovers and it costed us the game in the end,” she said. “We are ready to get back on the court and it should be a competitive game against Dixon. I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond to a tough loss.”

Versailles (3-6) was scheduled to face No. 7 Dixon (2-8) in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday and will either play for third place or fifth place on Friday at 5 p.m.

