Boys Basketball Roundup: Versailles and Climax Springs

Versailles cruises past Green Ridge in first round of Stover Tournament

The defending champions of the Stover Tournament are back in the semifinals after Versailles cruised past Green Ridge 97-21 on Saturday.

The Tigers, seeded second in the tournament, jumped out to a 28-5 lead after the first quarter and led 54-8 at halftime over the seventh seed.

Mikhail Gulyayev paced Versailles with 21 points, Eli Gulyayev finished with 13, Justin Hamrick added 10 and both Ryder Williams and Seth Newton knocked down nine points each.

Versailles (4-4) will play the winner of the game between Cole Camp and Stover in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Climax Springs finishes 5th at Doug Loehr Holiday Classic

Climax Springs started the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic at Weaubleau with a loss to El Dorado Springs on December 29, but the Cougars finished up strong the next two rounds.

Climax Springs met Humansville in the consolation semifinals Thursday and secured a 67-45 win over the Tigers before finishing up with a 71-60 win over Dadeville on Saturday for fifth place.

Mark Henderson paced the Cougars in the finale with Dadeville and led all scorers by knocking down 29 points while adding six steals. Dylan Dake dropped in 20 points and Sam Cline cleaned up the boards with 12 rebounds while Cole Smith had 10.

"We got a big game out of our guards," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said. "It was probably our best game collectively and I was very proud of the guys."

Climax Springs (4-3) will host Stoutland (1-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

