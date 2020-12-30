Girls Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek and Camdenton

Macks Creek drops game to Galena in Walnut Grove Tournament finale

Macks Creek went to battle against Galena in its final game of the Walnut Grove Tournament on Tuesday and it was a tough ending for the Pirates as they fell to the Bears 39-32.

Galena led 16-9 at halftime and took a 31-13 advantage into the fourth quarter before a comeback effort from the Pirates came up just short.

Molly Phillips recorded a double-double for Macks Creek with 10 points and 14 rebounds and she also added a trio of steals. Bailey Taylor added nine points and five rebounds and Taylor Rich finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Macks Creek (1-8) will come back in 2021 hosting Calvary Lutheran (1-4) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton falls to West Plains in first Pink and White Tournament game

Camdenton began play in the quarterfinals of the annual Pink and White Tournament due to COVID-19 concerns and state-ranked West Plains did not make it a comfortable introduction as the Zizzers topped the Lakers 70-36.

Camdenton (3-3) was scheduled to face El Dorado Springs in the next round Wednesday night with a shot at fifth place on the line for Thursday at noon.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132