Boys Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek, Camdenton and Climax Springs

Macks Creek takes down Walnut Grove in tournament finale

Macks Creek wrapped up the Walnut Grove Tournament taking on the host Tigers on Monday and the Pirates ended on a good note with a 66-46 win.

Macks Creek jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and maintained its cushion the rest of the way.

Chase Whitworth led Macks Creek with 17 points while Logan Gallamore added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Daniel Cortez dropped in 10 points and Trevor Haines finished with seven.

Macks Creek (3-5) will tip off in the new year hosting Calvary Lutheran (5-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Camdenton tops Mount Vernon, falls to Nixa and Willard at Blue and Gold Tournament

Camdenton moved to the right side of the bracket of the Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield on Saturday and faced some tougher competition in the next two rounds.

The Lakers began with Mount Vernon on and came away with a 65-59 win to move on to the quarterfinals. Up next was Nixa on Tuesday where the Lakers fell 79-40 and the team followed it up with 67-55 loss to Willard on Wednesday.

Camdenton (1-8) will wrap up tournament play on Thursday at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Climax Springs falls in first round of Doug Loehr Holiday Classic

Climax Springs met El Dorado Springs in the first round of the Weaubleau Tournament Tuesday night where the Cougars came up just short in a 58-46 loss to the Bulldogs.

Climax Springs (2-3) will meet Humansville in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

