Boys Basketball Roundup- Versailles, Eldon, Osage, Camdenton, Macks Creek and Climax Springs

MICHAEL LOSCH, Lake Sun Sports Editor

Versailles tops Eldon for 5th place in Tri-County Tournament

Some early Highway 52 bragging rights were up for grabs on Saturday as Versailles and Eldon met for the first time this season in the fifth place game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks.

The sixth-seeded Tigers won the first battle of the season with a 99-84 win over the No. 8 Mustangs.

“I was very pleased with our second half tonight,” Versailles coach Jason Ollison said after his team initially trailed 47-43 at the break. “We let some easy shots get away from us in the first half, but made good adjustments in the second. Our defensive pressure was much better today and I think the guys are starting to get more comfortable with our new style.”

Eli Gulyayev led the Tigers with 22 points and added nine rebounds while Seth Newton knocked down 15 points to go with six rebounds and four steals and both Mikhail Gulyayev and Justin Hamrick chipped in 14 points each. Michael Bell added eight points of his own.

Aidan Wells led Eldon with 33 points for the Mustangs and Hunter Hees finished with 13 while Austin Rush had 12 and Kyler Rush contributed nine.

“Hard fought game and proud of the boys’ effort,” Eldon coach Cory Casey stated. “We executed three out of four quarters, struggled early in the third with some costly turnovers that hurt us down the stretch.”

Versailles (3-1) will visit Smithton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eldon (1-3) will visit Buffalo on Tuesday at the same time.

Osage finishes 7th in Tri-County Tournament

The Tri-County Conference Tournament may not have started the way Osage would have liked, but the Indians ended on a strong note by knocking off California 60-42 for seventh place.

The No. 5 Indians got the job done against the No. 7 Pintos with a strong second half after leading just 2-21 at halftime.

“I thought our pressure defense was excellent against California,” said Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht who is in his first season leading the program. “The team bought into pressuring the ball for 32 minutes and our defensive rebounding was outstanding.”

Brockton McLaughlin led the way as he turned in 18 points while Alton Drace and Grant Steen contributed 13 points each. J.P. Kordula added six points and Quentin Britton added five.

Osage (1-2) will visit Iberia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton drops trio of contests at Willard Tournament

Camdenton is still in pursuit of its first victory of the season.

The Lakers came close in the Willard Tournament, but fell to eventual champion Greenwood in the first round 73-65 Smith-Cotton by a score of 57-48 and Fort Scott, Kan., in a 48-45 defeat.

Kam Durnin paced the Lakers in round one with nine points while Tony Glynn added six points and Aaron Poage added five. In the Smith-Cotton battle, Joel Mason and Jack Stordahl led the way with 13 points each while Poage chipped in seven and Durnin contributed five in what Coach Craig Campbell described as a “cold shooting performance” from his team. Durnin led the way again in the finale with Fort Scott, knocking down 11 points while Mason added nine, Brayden Blackman had seven and Poage contributed six.

Camdenton (0-4) will return to the floor on December 15 hosting Marshfield at 5:45 p.m.

Macks Creek topples Stover at Eugene Tournament

Macks Creek ended tournament play on a positive note Friday night at Eugene with an 84-51 win over Stover.

A hot start helped make that happen as the Pirates jumped out to a 28-8 lead over the Bulldogs in the first quarter.

Mason Whitworth led the charge with 20 points, Austin Brown turned in a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and both Trevor Haines and Logan Gallamore finished in double figures as well with 12 points each. Haines also provided four steals and Gallamore produced five assists along with Brown.

Macks Creek (2-3) will host Dadeville on December 15 at 7 p.m.

Climax Springs falls to Weaubleau

Climax Springs hosted Weaubleau Friday night and came up just short in a 52-48 defeat.

Climax Springs (1-1) will visit Wheatland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.