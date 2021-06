Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Macks Creek baseball players named All-Conference

Lake area baseball players at Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Macks Creek were recently recognized among the best of their respective conferences.

A total of four Lakers were named among the best of the Ozark Conference, one Indian and Mustang were named among the best of the Tri-County and there were a pair of Pirates who made the list for the best players in the Polk County League as eight Lake area baseball players in all received honors.

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Kam Durnin, Camdenton infielder

-Zach McKinnis, Kickapoo pitcher

-Anderson Underwood, Kickapoo pitcher

-Isaac Wells, Glendale pitcher

-John Greenwood, Lebanon pitcher

-Trenton Viviano, Parkview pitcher

-Boone Shevey, Kickapoo catcher

-Zack Stewart, Lebanon infielder

-Brady Yarger, Rolla infielder

-Halden Barnard, West Plains infielder

-Brooks Kettering, Glendale infielder

-Cole Mumel, Kickapoo outfielder

-Rhett Hendricks, Kickapoo outfielder

-Avery Grant, Hillcrest outfielder

-John Greenwood, Lebanon outfielder

-Hunter Haney, Lebanon designated hitter

-Simon Yoakum, Rolla utility

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Conner Miller, Camdenton pitcher

-Conner Miller, Camdenton outfielder

-Kade Durnin, Camdenton infielder

-Chance Rhoades, Camdenton designated hitter

-Andrew Henson, Rolla pitcher

-Jacob Ruhland, West Plains pitcher

-Zach Beatty, Glendale pitcher

-Cross Kubik, Kickapoo pitcher

-Zack Stewart, Lebanon pitcher

-Kent Lockhart, Glendale catcher

-Reed Jensen, Kickapoo infielder

-Hunter Poole, Waynesville infielder

-Bennett Schnitzer, Lebanon infielder

-Caimon Kufahl, Glendale infielder

-Zach Beatty, Glendale outfielder

-Carter Vienhaga, Kickapoo infielder

-Bret Yarger, Rolla outfielder

-Gehrig Eoff, Parkview utility

OZARK CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-London Hayes, Hillcrest pitcher

-Delton Orcutt, Parkview pitcher

-Caimon Kufahl, Glendale pitcher

-Tank Sims, West Plains catcher

-Justin Demeron, Lebanon catcher

-Ayden Fetters, Kickapoo infielder

-Nathan Eisenraht, Central infielder

-Carter Lewis, Glendale infielder

-Isaac Long, Rolla infielder

-Isaac Wells, Glendale infielder

-Drew McBride, Lebanon infielder

-Carson Wade, Glendale outfielder

-Isaac Ledbetter, Lebanon outfielder

-Blake Althuislus, Waynesville outfielder

-Cody Hendrix, Waynesville outfielder

-Hayden Bryant, West Plains designated hitter

John McNeills, Central utility

OZARK CONFERENCE MVP

-Zack Stewart, Lebanon

POSITION PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Cole Murrell, Kickapoo

CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR

-Zach McKinnis, Kickapoo

-Isaac Wells, Glendale

COACH OF THE YEAR

-Jason Howser, Kickapoo

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Ethan Osborne, Southern Boone

-Reid Dudenhoeffer, Blair Oaks

-Tyger Cobb, Hallsville

-Will Libbert, Blair Oaks

-Nik Post, Southern Boone

-A.J. Austene, Hallsville

-Calen Kruger, California

-Jamesian McKee, Boonville

-Lane Libbert, Blair Oaks

-Peyton Taylor, Boonville

-Ian Peterson, California

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Connor Arrowood, Osage

-Carter Karotka, Southern Boone

-Chase Schupp, Southern Boone

-Josh Isaacs, Blair Oaks

-Lucas Ash, California

-Saylor Marquez, Boonville

-Grant Hoehne, Southern Boone

-Cade Schupp, Boonville

-Cody Garner, Boonville

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Hunter Hees, Eldon

-Ian Nolph, Blair Oaks

-Gavin Wekenborg, Blair Oaks

-Hayden Salmons, Blair Oaks

-Tagen Higgins, California

-Ayden Lampkins, Hallsville

-Kayle Rice, Boonville

-Hayden Steelman, Southern Boone

-Carter Salter, Southern Boone

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

-Ethan Osborne, Southern Boone

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Will Libbert, Blair Oaks

COACH / STAFF OF THE YEAR

-Brian Ash & Staff, Southern Boone

POLK COUNTY LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

-Grant English, Macks Creek

-Cooper Wilken, Weaubleau

-Treyton Foster, Weaubleau

-Cory Cantrell, Fair Play

-Davin Sawyer, Wheatland

-Sloan Gallivan, Halfway

-Reid Goodman, Dadeville

-Ethan Foster, Weaubleau

-Tyler Dampier, Wheatland

-Zachar Henja, Walnut Grove

-Creek Tucker, Weaubleau

-Adrian Hartshorn, Fair Play

-Justin Mitchell, Hermitage

-Caleb Walker, Dadeville

-Gavin Fortner, Walnut Grove

POLK COUNTY LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

-Trevor Smith, Macks Creek

-Trenton McCarthy, Halfway

-Tucker Ahlers, Humansville

-Kooper Bays, Humansville

-Dodge Hogan, Humansville

-Grayson Gallivan, Halfway

-James Burnett, Wheatland

-Blaine Durnell, Weaubleau

-Bailey McGill, Dadeville

-Kolin Thomas, Fair Play

-Austin Coonis, Dadeville

-Wyatt Dennis, Weaubleau

-Bryce Franse, Hermitage

-Trey McCarthy, Halfway

-Caden Farmer, Dadeville

-Lane Holman, Walnut Grove

POLK COUNTY LEAGUE MVP

-Cooper Wilken, Weaubleau