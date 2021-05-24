Versailles baseball falls in district championship to Pleasant Hill

Versailles met host Pleasant Hill in the championship game of the Class 4 District 13 Tournament Friday night and the visiting Tigers could not climb out of an early hole in an 11-1 defeat in five innings.

Pleasant Hill scored five runs in the first two innings, taking advantage of nine hits and two Versailles errors overall, before finishing the game with six more runs in the fifth.

Cole Wilson and Adam Radcliff led the Tiger offense with two hits each, as the team posted five overall on the night, and Payton Silvey provided the lone RBI. On the mound, Josh Leake worked five innings for Versailles and recorded a trio of strikeouts while Noah Dykzeul pitched an inning of relief.

Versailles ends its season at 12-16 overall.

