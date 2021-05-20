Camdenton and Eldon baseball fall shy of district championship appearances

Camdenton falls in district semifinals to Marshfield

Camdenton found itself in an early hole Wednesday night and could not quite catch up in a 5-2 loss to Marshfield in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Lakers trailed No. 3 Marshfield 5-0 after the first two innings and only managed to add a run in the fifth and seventh, despite racking up 10 hits on the night.

Kam Durnin and Conner Miller led the Lakers with three hits each and Cesar Chaparro, Mitch Orozco, Brady Ford and Jackson Basham all provided a hit. Durnin and Orozco provided the lone two RBIs.

On the mound, Laker pitcher Noah Normand took the loss after two innings of work where he allowed five runs, two earned, on a single hit while striking out three and walking two. Kade Durnin pitched four innings of relief and allowed just a single hit while striking out three and walking five. Errors did not help the cause for Camdenton with the team committing two of them.

Camdenton ends the season at 15-11.

Late surge hurts Eldon in district semifinal loss to Fatima

Eldon, the fourth seed in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament, was looking to play spoiler in the district semifinals against top seed Fatima in California Wednesday night.

The Mustangs had a 2-1 lead through four innings, but could not hang on in a 7-4 loss to the Comets.

Fatima tied the game with a run in the fifth and five more runs in the sixth proved to be more than enough as Eldon added just two more runs in the seventh before running out of outs.

Hunter Hees and Kasen Bashore led the Mustangs with two hits each and Hees also provided a pair of RBIs. Eldon pitcher Fisher Snelling worked 5 1/3 innings in his final game as a Mustang, striking out five.

Eldon’s season comes to an end at 7-21 overall.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132