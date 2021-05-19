District baseball roundup: Camdenton and Climax Springs

Late rally sends Camdenton to district semifinals

If there is a will, there is a way and in the game of baseball, nothing is decided until the final out is recorded.

Camdenton, the seventh seed in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, began the postseason Tuesday night against No. 2 St. Francis Borgia and trailing 4-2 heading into the final inning, the Lakers showed their will by rallying with four runs in the seventh to capture a 6-5 win and advance to the district semifinals.

Originally scheduled to be played in Rolla, the game was played in Union due to weather. Camdenton struck first with a pair of runs in the third inning on a Kam Durnin single, only to see the Knights take the lead back with a trio of runs in the bottom half of it. Another tally for St. Francis Borgia in the fifth gave the Knights some cushion until the Lakers made their run.

Down to the final two outs of the season, Cody Hendrix hit an RBI single, Brady Ford laid down a sacrifice bunt to tie the game at 4, Durnin put the Lakers ahead with an RBI double and Conner Miller completed the rally with an RBI single.

St. Francis Borgia did not go quietly.

The Knights added a run in the seventh and with the tying run on third, the game ended on a double play with a strikeout followed by a play at the plate with the runner caught stealing home.

Camdenton finished with nine hits as Durnin, Mitch Orozco and Hendrix led the way with two hits each. Miller went five innings on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Orozco earned the win in two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

Camdenton (15-10) was scheduled to take on No. 3 Marshfield (15-8) in the semifinals Wednesday night at Hillcrest with a championship on the line, set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs ends season with loss to Calvary Lutheran

Climax Springs entered Class 1 District 8 play in St. Elizabeth Tuesday night against Calvary Lutheran where the sixth-seeded Cougars took on the No. 3 Lions and fell 17-2 in four innings to bring the season to an end.

Climax Springs started the night off well with a pair of runs in the first inning to grab an early 2-0 lead, but Calvary Lutheran picked up seven runs in the third and 10 more runs in the fourth sealed it.

Elias Duncan provided the lone hit for Climax Springs and Justus Duncan had an RBI. Owen Plott pitched three innings and allowed seven runs, four earned, on seven hits with a strikeout and three walks. Cole Smith and Gesse Smith eached pitched 1/3 of an inning in relief.

Climax Springs ends its season at 1-18.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132