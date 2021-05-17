Eldon baseball topples Osage in district opener

Rivals Eldon and School of the Osage met for the second time this season on Friday and this time, the season was on the line.

A few early runs helped the No. 4 Mustangs make sure it was their season that would continue in a 7-2 win to beat the Indians for the second time this season and advance to the semifinals of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament in California. Eldon scored three of those runs in the first inning and it proved to be more than enough as the team continuously put the ball in play with 10 hits and also took advantage of six Osage errors.

Kasen Bashore led Eldon with four hits on the day and posted an RBI while Jason Holland led the team with a pair of RBIs on two hits. Braydy Hill also drove in a run off a hit while Gage Williams and Jacob Bishop provided the other two Mustang hits.

Hunter Hees got the win on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. Bashore pitched an inning of relief and recorded a strikeout.

In the other dugout, both Dominick Vernetti and Tyler Klee led Osage with a pair of hits each and Klee also posted an RBI along with Connor Arrowood who provided a hit along with Trey Johnson and Sam Keim.

Johnson took the loss on the mound after an inning of work where he allowed three earned runs no three hits while striking out a trio of batters and walking two. Dalton Wall worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk and Klee pitched 2/3 of an inning.

The Indians end the season at 8-13 for the first full season in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 campaign.

Eldon (7-20) returns to action on Wednesday in California where the Mustangs will take on top seed Fatima (16-7) at 4:30 p.m. The two schools met previously this season in the Fulton Tournament on May 4 where the Comets topped Eldon 11-0. The winner faces No. 2 Blair Oaks (23-5) or No. 3 California (18-8) for the district crown on Thursday at 5 p.m.

