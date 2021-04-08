Osage baseball assistant reflects on fond memories in matchup with Climax Springs

The Lake area baseball game between School of the Osage and Climax Springs on April 1 was a flash to the past for one man at the ballpark that Thursday afternoon.

Osage baseball assistant Derek Carnahan, who is in his first season with the Indians, spent the previous six years years with the visiting team in the other dugout and four of those years were also served as activities director in addition to coaching both baseball and softball. So, it was a pleasant sight for Carnahan to see that powder blue and white displayed by the Cougars on Thursday.

“I loved my time there. The kids were great, the people I worked with were great and I love the community,” Carnahan said of the school down Highway 7 in Camden County. “I’m still out and around that direction and it is always going to be dear to my heart.”

Carnahan began his coaching career at School of the Osage this year where he also served as an assistant football coach in the fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all of spring sports a year ago, he never got to enjoy a proper goodbye in his final year leading the Cougar baseball team.

“We got about two weeks of practice in and had to shut everything down. It was good to see all the boys out here and I’m excited to see them out and playing again,” the coach recalled, also remembering how sad he was that a few seniors he previously coached did not get to enjoy their final season with Climax Springs as well.

“I miss them and I see them every once in a while,” the coach continued on his former players. “Just excited to see them out here playing and I wish them well. It is good to see them all.”

That kind of sentiment comes as no surprise to Osage head coach David Flaspohler who has called it a “blessing” to have Carnahan join the program.

“His energy, enthusiasm and passion for the game is contagious. He relates to our athletes and empowers them, giving them their best chance for success,” Flaspohler said of the assistant. “He lives up to our vision to compete with class, as he is a man of integrity. Coach Carnahan’s knowledge and experience is an asset, not only to our baseball program, but our district as a whole.”

The Indians picked up the win on Thursday in the matchup between the two Lake area teams, but both sides simply getting to play again after such a long time away from the diamond may have been the true highlight of the day. Safe to say, Carnahan is looking forward to this new journey and all it may have to offer.

“It has been great. Love the people here, love the guys I’m working with and excited to finally get out and play some baseball,” the assistant said of his time so far with Osage.

