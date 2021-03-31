Special deliveries: Macks Creek's Smith and Eldon's Bishop hit walk-offs in home thrillers

Winning a game is one thing. Winning in walk-off fashion adds a little flare and that is what Macks Creek's Trever Smith and Eldon's Jacob Bishop had the privilege of enjoying in their own ballparks Tuesday night in a pair of wild finishes for both teams.

Runs were in abundance and both Smith and Bishop delivered in the seventh innings when their teams needed them most.

MACKS CREEK

Trailing by a single run in the final inning with two outs and the winning run on second base, Macks Creek’s Trever Smith stepped up to the plate.

No pressure whatsoever.

Smith sent a high fly ball to right field that was dropped, the winning run crossed the plate and Macks Creek got to enjoy a comeback 10-9 walk-off victory Tuesday night against Stover.

“We battled extremely well tonight,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said after his team once trailed by five runs in the third inning before the Pirate offense got going. “I told the boys after the game that we battled and showed we can compete night-in and night-out.

“I’m very proud of our team’s effort tonight and how they handled themselves. They never gave up.”

The Pirates had seven hits and managed to take advantage of five Stover errors. Grant English and Austin Brown had two hits each to lead the way and Brown also posted a pair of RBIs. Hunter Harris drove in a run, Dakota Willis had a hit and Ethan English also posted an RBI. Meanwhile Kyler Gabriel absorbed some blows for the Pirates after being hit by a pitch three times and he ended up scoring twice.

Grant (2-0) earned the win on the mound in relief after pitching the final two innings when he entered the game in the sixth with the score tied. He dealt a trio of strikeouts, a walk and allowed two runs on two hits. Willis had the start and pitched 3/13 innings before he was pulled for pitch count and allowed six runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out seven and walking four. Brown ate some innings before Grant came on and allowed a run on one hit while striking out two and walking one in 1 2/3 innings.

Macks Creek (2-1) returns to Polk County League conference play on Thursday hosting Humansville (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

ELDON

A total of 27 runs were scored Tuesday night at the brand new McMillen Field in a game between Eldon and Fulton.

A freshman scored the run that mattered the most.

Jacob Bishop stepped up to the plate with the score tied, bases loaded and no outs and his single to center field gave the Mustangs their first win of the season and first official win at their brand new ballpark in a 14-13 thriller over the Hornets.

That should be one to remember. And, it could have ended so much sooner.

After Fulton secured an early 2-0 lead to start the night, Eldon quickly regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and poured on seven runs in the second to make it 10-2. Leading 12-4 through five innings, the visitors made a valiant comeback with eight runs in the sixth, capped off with a game-tying grand slam, before capturing the lead with a run in the seventh.

Then, Bishop and the Mustangs took care of the rest.

The freshman powered Eldon with three of the team’s 16 hits along with teammates Jason Holland and Fisher Snelling led the way with four RBIs while Holland finished with three.

On the mound, Holland went 4 1/3 innings and recorded five strikeouts while Cline pitched two innings and struck out three of his own.

Eldon moves to 1-5 on the season and will look to stay in the win column with a trip to Dixon (2-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132