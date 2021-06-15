Trio of Camdenton athletes nominated for 2021 Sports Commission Awards

A trio of Camdenton athletes are being recognized for their achievements this past school year.

They are among 150 student-athletes and 10 teams in total from southwest Missouri who will be recognized at the annual Sports Commission Awards in Springfield on June 22. The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Camdenton senior football player Cooper Ezard and a pair of track and field athletes in senior Parker Wormek and sophomore Angel Dickerson have been chosen to represent the Lakers in this event, and they will be part of a night recognizing 32 total categories.

“We are always excited to celebrate the success of our high school athletes here in the Ozarks,” said Lance Kettering, Executive Director of the Springfield Sports Commission. “And they deserve recognition for all the hard work they’ve put in. It’s great that we can tell their stories once more."

Put on each year by the Springfield Sports Commission and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the night will feature a video celebrating the success of each athlete in each sport with finalists being introduced on stage and a winner for each category being announced shortly thereafter who will then receive a trophy. The printed programs will feature the bios of athletes and their successes in competition. A new feature this year will be each individual finalist being given a commemorative, two-sided personalized coin for display in a special box that features the athlete's name.

The Sports Commission Awards will also honor finalists for boys and girls Teams of the Year, Athletes of the Year and new categories in 2021 recognizing Performance of the Year and the Inspiration Awards, which will highlight eight student-athletes who overcame major health challenges or other tough conditions to contribute to their respective teams.

Sponsorship tables of eight are $350, while individual tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Numerous sponsorships also are available, as well as congratulatory ads for the event program. Call the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100 for more information.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132