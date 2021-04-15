School of the Osage announces Tom Guinn as new Activities Director

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A new Activities Director is coming to School of the Osage.

The school district recently announced that Tomm Guinn, the current Activities Director at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, will be making his way to the Lake area.

Guinn has held the position at Helias Catholic for the past three years and previously served as a physical education teacher at nearby Jefferson City High School while also leading the girls soccer program and serving as an assistant with the boys program. Guinn also had the privilege of working in the Springfield Catholic School District from 2011 to 2015 where he held similar roles as a physical education teacher and soccer coach. He led a team to consecutive state titles in 2011 and 2012 and was named the Missouri Coach of the Year in 2012 for his efforts.

Under his leadership at Helias Catholic, the school has also enjoyed success at the highest level. The football team captured a state championship in the fall, the softball team won a state championship in 2019, the boys basketball program reached the Final Four that same year and the wrestling program finished fourth as a team at state during this school year.

Guinn began his career in education in 2009 at the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District in Missouri after finishing an athletic career at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from the university and also attained a Master of Arts degree in Education-Curriculum and Instruction during his time there. Guinn also earned a Master of Science degree in Education Administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.