Osage searching for new football and boys track and field coach after Devin Johnson steps down

A search is currently underway at School of the Osage for a new football and boys track and field head coach after Devin Johnson recently announced he was stepping down to take a new position in another school district.

On Monday, Johnson announced that he accepted a position to become a high school principal in the St. James R-1 School District at John F. Hodge High School. His wife, Staci, also accepted a new position as an assistant superintendent in the Gasconade County R-2 School District after serving as a high school principal at School of the Osage. The family will be relocating this summer and Johnson’s news position will be effective on July 1.

“I am excited for this opportunity. I will always love School of the Osage and it is a big part of my growth as a student and educator,” Johnson, a 2003 graduate of Osage, posted to Twitter. “I am excited to lead and get to work with the great staff at John F. Hodge High School in St. James.”

Johnson, who also served as the boys track and field coach at Osage, began his coaching career at Warrensburg High School in 2003 while attending the University of Central Missouri and began his teaching career at Truman High School in Independence before going to Staley High School in the North Kansas City School District where he coached football and track and was the co-offensive coordinator for the 2011 Class 5 state championship football team. He became the head coach at Hallsville in 2012 before coming to his alma matter in the fall of 2014.

Johnson led the Indians on the gridiron to a 10-3 record and district championship in his first season in charge of the football program. Overall, the team went .500 in his tenure and he leaves Osage with a record of 38-38. In track and field, Johnson led the boys program to a district championship in 2019 before COVID took away the 2020 spring season.

“We are excited about Devin’s leadership qualities, strong instructional background and his ability to build positive relationships with students and staff,” a press release from the St. James School District stated. “He considers it an honor to have the opportunity to serve the community of St. James and to help make a difference in the lives of all students at John F. Hodge High School. We look forward to having Mr. Johnson here as an integral part of the district and St. James community.”

As of Friday afternoon, Osage activities director Clinton Hague said several coaches have been interviewed for the football head coaching job and it is the hope that a recommendation can be taken to the school board on Monday.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132