Macks Creek basketball teams drops games at Walnut Grove Tournament

The girls and boys basketball teams at Macks Creek tipped off in the Walnut Grove Tournament this week and it was a tough start for both teams.

The Pirate girls fell to Hollister 59-31 on Monday and dropped a game to Pierce City on Wednesday 53-35. Meanwhile, the boys dropped a game to Fordland 59-51 on Wednesday.

The Macks Creek girls had to catch up from the start against Hollister, trailing 32-11 at the break. Alyssa Seaholm led the Pirates with 14 points while Ashlee Klinksick nearly recorded a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. Stats from the Pierce City game were not available at this time. The Macks Creek girls (1-7) will play their next game in the tournament on Monday at Morrisville with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The boys initially led the way against Fordland with a 20-15 lead after the first quarter, but the offense went quiet in the second as the Eagles came back to take a 26-24 lead at the break. Fordland got the cushion it needed after halftime, outpacing the Pirates to take a 44-33 lead after the third quarter and Macks Creek could not quite catch up.

Daniel Cortez knocked down 21 points to lead Macks Creek while Chase Whitworth finished with 14 and Logan Gallamore put up seven to go with eight rebounds and 11 assists. Alex Eidson chipped in six points and added six rebounds of his own.

Macks Creek (2-4) will meet Seymour in the next round at Walnut Grove on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132