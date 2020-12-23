Tough offensive night hurts Eldon boys basketball in loss to Eugene

It was a cold night for Eldon.

The shots were falling early for the Mustangs in a battle with Eugene Tuesday night, but as the game went on that task seemed to become increasingly more difficult in a 72-32 loss to the Eagles.

Eldon trailed Eugene by just a single point after the first quarter, but seven of the team’s 16 turnovers on the night happened in the second quarter alone and the Eagles took advantage with an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 42-27 by halftime. Things did not get much better, either, as the Mustangs scored just five more points over the remaining 16 minutes.

“We felt good about it at halftime, made some adjustments and thought they were going to work. I challenged the boys to come out in the first four minutes to knock it down to 10 points and if we could it would be a fight,” Eldon coach Cory Casey noted after his team trailed by 15 points at the break. “The opposite happened. Our boys are great kids and I love them to death. They have a lot of heart, but most of them are inexperienced and we just lost our fight. They know it and we talked about it after the game. That is just something we are having to work on. We quit executing on both sides of the ball.”

The Mustangs were without two key starters Tuesday night due to COVID-19 protocol, but the way things played out may be a good lesson and a stepping stone for a team who has seven underclassmen among the 13 players listed on the varsity roster. Among that varsity lineup, just two players saw significant minutes a season ago and Casey described the flow of the game like a snowball effect.

“That happens to inexperienced teams who don’t realize the hole they are digging themselves in until it is too late,” the coach said as shots stopped falling and his team lost the rebounding battle. “All of a sudden, young guys get their confidence down and that is what happened. We’ll grow from it, learn from it and we talked about it tonight and just addressed it heart to heart with love for each other.

“It is nothing to get down on them about- they are great kids who are working and trying really hard. It is not an effort thing, but learning how to stay mentally strong, disciplined and focused,” Casey continued. “We are young, we are fighting and getting better. I still love those boys and I think they have a bright future.”

While it may have been a cold night offensively overall, it certainly did not start out that way for senior Aidan Wells who knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 19 of his team’s 27 points in the first half. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, that trend did not continue in the second half as he finished the night leading his team with 20 points overall.

“He did that against Osage and got us off to a quick start in the game we won. He did that against Versailles and that was a dogfight to the end,” Casey pointed out, noting the quick start for the senior was nothing new. “When he gets off to a hot start it brews confidence and we had it early on. At halftime we had it, but they (Eugene) just took it from us in the third quarter and we could not get it back. I was proud of him for shooting with confidence and he has had three or four games in a row where his shot has not been on so I’m glad he found it tonight. His legs were tired in the second half and he was trying to do too much.”

Wells may have been looking to provide the same spark he did in the first half, but the Mustangs just could not find it as both sophomores Kasen Bashore and Devin Wardenburg added five points each and freshman Nathan Reynolds finished with two points of his own. It certainly did not help matters that the Mustangs were contending with a Eugene defense featuring six players 6-foot-3 or taller including a pair of Eagles measuring at 6-foot-7. By comparison, Wells is the tallest Mustang on the varsity roster at 6-foot-4 and there are just three others listed at 6-foot-2 or taller.

“It is frustrating when you have guys that big in there. When we work it in the middle, we are not skilled enough yet on the inside,” Casey said. “We don’t really have a player besides Aidan who can catch in the middle, get a shot off and feel comfortable about it. Honestly, that is not his strength, either. His strength is to set up and shoot outside and he has got a lot better at his interior game, but that is not his strong point. We are missing that piece who can catch it in that zone, turn around and hit that shot.”

Casey also pointed out that the team’s offense for man-to-man defenses has also seen better nights, but improvement will come with more experience.

“That is the thing about a young team. Young teams are inconsistent and you saw two very inconsistent halves tonight,” he stated.

Casey and the Mustangs (2-7) intend to keep working to find that consistency as the season goes along. With the holidays approaching, the team will have some time to get things figured out with the next scheduled contest set for January 5 when Eldon travels to Lebanon (0-4) at 4:30 p.m.

“Our biggest thing is learning how to execute effectively and consistently. That is what we are preaching right now,” the coach said. “It is not heart or effort. In the second half they got down and it is not an attitude issue, that just happens sometimes. They are growing and learning how to not get down. It just takes time for a young team to do that and trying to be consistent and execution is something we are trying to instill. We preach that every day in practice and I see moments of it and moments of it not.

“The more experience they get, the more confidence they get, the better that is going to be and we are going to execute more effectively as we go along. The future is bright, there are some games on the schedule very doable for us and I still see us coming a long way,” Casey continued. “The season is still young and we are young so once the light bulb clicks, there are some bright spots for us. That is what we keep preaching to the boys- to keep believing- and I think they do.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132