Tri-County Clash: Versailles, Osage and Blair Oaks boys tie for 1st in conference tournament, Versailles girls win Mid-Mo Invitational

There were no fans in the stands on Saturday and only six of the eight conference schools were in action.

Not exactly the kind of setting Eldon coach Ryan Bird had in mind as his program hosted the first official wrestling tournament in the history of the Tri-County Conference, but conference schools managed to gather and wrestling got to happen in the middle of a pandemic.

“I’ve been trying to get a varsity tournament here for a couple of years,” Bird noted. It was fun and a little stressful this week. We had to figure out what we were going to do and if we were going to make it a conference tournament. There is always more to it than you think, but it was fun and I’m glad we got to do it.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate as far as 2020 and sicknesses, we’ve been relatively healthy. We’ve been lucky, but we dose our kids in chemicals a lot each day so nothing is going to live,” Bird said jokingly of having the privilege to wrestle during this time.

Wrestlers from Osage, Versailles, Southern Boone, Blair Oaks and California, which started its wrestling program this year, made the trip with Boonville and Hallsville being the only two schools unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols.

The boys from Versailles, Osage and Blair Oaks all finished the day 4-1 in their duals and remain tied for first in the conference. The title of conference champion will ultimately be decided on whether any scheduled duals with Hallsville and Boonville get to take place the remainder of the season.

Osage was scheduled to meet both schools on Tuesday, but the triangular has been postponed with no official makeup date at this time. Versailles is currently scheduled to meet Boonville in a triangular at Eldon on January 7 while a potential battle with Hallsville awaits in a quadrangular at the school on January 26 with Blair Oaks and California also scheduled to attend. Blair Oaks would meet Boonville on January 19 and Hallsville on January 26 if those meets get to take place.

“Not a real big fan of that,” Versailles coach Shawn Brantley said of the idea of potentially being co-champions with two other schools, “but I guess it is better than not winning it at all.”

The Osage boys are currently the defending champions of the conference while Versailles won the previous three before that. What was certain on Saturday, though, for Brantley and crew was that the Tiger girls bested the other schools of the conference in attendance. Versailles brought four wrestlers who put up 35 points to capture the Mid-Mo Invitational while Eldon finished second with six wrestlers who earned 33 points and Osage captured fourth with a trio of wrestlers who earned 16 points, respectively.

Serenity Keeter (4-4) won two matches by pin for Versailles in the 112-pound class to capture first place while Sarah Huffman (8-2) pinned three opponents to bring home the title at 235. Meanwhile, Ella Dunkley (2-6) won and lost by pin fall to finish second at 122 and Maris Ollison (2-3) won her first match by fall before dropping the last two by fall to finish second at 195.

The Eldon girls saw a trio reach the top of the proverbial podium as Annmarie Dillon (5-2) won both her matches by pin fall at 137, Olivia Chapman (6-0) did the same at 151 and Mackenzie Blankenship (5-4) captured a pair of pins and lost just a single match by pin fall at 195. A trio of other Mustangs finished third as Adysson Gerber (3-8) did so at 112 along with Vivian Wester (1-8) at 122 and Sydney Searcy (2-6) at 235.

“We had six girls come out and three win gold. The girls are always fun to coach and everybody is doing good stuff,” Bird said.

School of the Osage saw two of its girls finish second and another finish third. Micheala Riner (2-8) won two of her three matches by pin fall, dropping just one match by fall, to finish second at 235 while Cierra Glendenning (1-7) captured second as well after losing her only match by pin fall at 159. Audrey Utterback (0-11) finished third at 137.

Saturday showed Osage coach Randy Satterlee that there is always some work to be done, no matter who the wrestler is, even on a day where a team picks up wins in four of its five matches.

“We wrestled well and had some losses where we could’ve scored some points and some places we lost that we felt like we should have been on the winning end of things,” the coach said. “So, it is still working for improvement and all of that. We are just glad to be wrestling at this point.”

The Osage boys secured a 54-21 win over the rival Mustangs. Charlie Dulle (138) won by fall over Eldon’s Jonathon Etzel along with Ryan Schepers (145) over Garrett Greenwalt, Evan O’Shea (160) over Dakota Collins and Chase Cordia (182) over Sam Coppock. Mason Dulle (152) topped Tanner Pappas in a 7-0 decision, Regan O’Shea (170) won a 7-6 decision over Ian Birdno and the Indians picked up four uncontested matches with Zach Green at 106, Hayden Westbrook (113), Jack Creasy (195) and Connor Arrowood (220). Eldon’s wins came from Aidan Gerber who pinned Gabe Arnall at 120, Tevin Eldridge who won a 7-1 decision at 126 over Jacob Zelle and two open contests for Samuel Simmons at 132 and Jasper DeGraffenreid at 285.

The Indians cruised by California 72-12. Zelle secured a pin at 126 along with O’Shea (160), O’Shea (170), Creasy (195) and Arrowood (220). Westbrook (113) went uncontested along with Arnall (120), Dulle (138), Schepers (145), Dulle (152), Cordia (182) and Green (106). Both of California’s wins came from uncontested matches at 132 and 285.

Osage and Versailles battled to the end with the Indians managing to squeak by the Tigers 40-36. Schepers picked up the first points for the Indians with a pin over Alex Radefeld at 145. Dulle (152) won a 12-7 sudden victory over Zachary Radefeld, O’Shea (170) secured an injury default win over Connor Lehman, Cordia (182) pinned Christopher Clark, Creasy (195) pinned Gavin Brantley and Westbrook (113) won a 17-9 major decision over Kannen Wilson while Green (106) went uncontested. Versailles’ Haidynn Rogers got the Tigers started with a pin fall over Arnall at 120 while Benjamin Dornan did the same at 126 over Zelle. Tres Powers (132) went uncontested, Tye Edgar pinned Dulle at 138, Kyle Flieger (160) won by pin over O’Shea (160) and Tristan Gavette (285) went uncontested.

The only loss of the day for the Indians came against Blair Oaks in a 39-27 defeat. Dulle (152) won an 8-6 decision, Cordia secured a pin at 182, Creasy won by fall at 195, Arrowood won by fall at 220 and Schepers went uncontested at 145. Zelle lost a 10-0 major decision at 126, 132 was open and Dulle (138) lost by fall along with O’Shea (160) and Westbrook (106). O’Shea (170) lost a 10-2 major decision, Green (113) lost a 10-9 decision and the Indians gave up an uncontested match at 285.

Osage wrapped things up with a 54-16 win over Southern Boone. O’Shea (160) won by pin fall along with another O’Shea at 170 and Cordia (182). Schepers (145) went uncontested along with Creasy (195), Arrowood (220), Westbrook (106), Green (113) and Arnall (120). Southern Boone managed to secure points with a 12-1 major decision over Dulle (138), a 5-3 decision over Dulle (152), a 9-6 decision over Zelle (126) and an open class at 132 as both teams left 285 open.

“Our standouts are wrestling really well. We are liking where we’re at with them,” Satterlee noted.

“We are going to go on break, for a little bit, come back strong in January and try to resettle. Buck up our lower end a little bit, we need a little work there, but just trying to keep them wrestling and keep them healthy.”

The Indians return on January 7 with a triangular against Fulton and Hannibal at Fulton slated to start at 6 p.m.

Versailles cruised past California in its opener 78-6. Dornan secured a pin at 126 along with Flieger (160), Lehman (170), Brantley (195), Hibdon (220) and Gavette (285). Radefeld (106), Wilson (113), Rogers (120), Edgar (138), Radefeld (145), Radefeld (152) and Clark (182) all went uncontested and the Pintos won a single match with a pin fall over Powers at 132.

The Tigers met Blair Oaks next and managed to prevent the Falcons from going undefeated on the day with a tiebreaker victory after both teams racked up 42 points. Versailles won the match via having just one open weight class compared to two from the Falcons. Wilson (113) secured a win by fall along with Dornan (126), Radefeld (152), Hibdon (220) and Gavette (285) while Powers (132) went uncontested along with Radefeld (145). Rogers (120) dropped his match by pin along with Edgar (138), Flieger (160), Lehman (170), Clark (182) and Brantley (195) while an open weight class was picked up by the Falcons at 106.

Versailles managed to cruise past Southern Boone as well by a final score of 64-11. Dornan (126) won by fall along with Radefeld (152), Flieger (160) and Jacob Shrock (170) while Powers (132) won a 9-1 major decision and Radefeld (145) went uncontested along with Brantley (195), Hibdon (220), Gavette (285), Wilson (113) and Rogers (120). Edgar (138) dropped a 17-2 technical fall and Clark was pinned at 182.

The Tigers took on Highway 52 neighbor Eldon in the finale and Dornan got things started for Versailles with a pin at 126 over Eldridge. Powers won a 13-5 major decision over Samuels at 132, Edgar (138) pinned Eztel, Radefeld (145) pinned Greenwalt, Radefeld (152) pinned Pappas, Flieger (160) won a 14-7 decision over Collins and Schrock (170) pinned Birdno while Brantley (195) went uncontested along with Hibdon (220) and Wilson (113). Eldon’s success came from Gerber who pinned Rogers at 120, Coppock who did the same over Clark at 182 and DeGraffenreid who secured a pin fall victory at 285 over Gavette. Both teams left 106 open.

“Consistency was the biggest thing. We had a couple of guys that were off today and a couple of others who decided to pick it up so that made up for it,” Brantley said of his team’s success on the day. “We’ve been pretty consistent all year and that carried over to today.”

And with a little time off for the holidays, an opportunity exists to make sure that consistency is maintained with a little work in the wrestling room.

“We are a little banged up so it will be nice to hit the break, have a little time off and heal up a little bit. There are some things technique-wise we definitely have to work on,” Brantley noted. “We are a little rough in a couple of spots and if we can get that lined out, we are going to be able to make a push for state and be in pretty good shape, I think.”

The Versailles girls will wrestle in the Eldon Tournament on December 30 at 9 a.m. Both the girls and boys will wrestle at Eldon on January 7 and Boonville will be in town as well for the triangular at 5:30 p.m.

The Eldon boys finished their day 2-3 overall, securing a 30-18 win over Southern Boone and 60-12 win over California while falling to Blair Oaks 50-29 in addition to the matches with Osage and Versailles. Improvement will always be a vital component for the Mustangs, who have a young lineup with seven of the 10 in their lineup being underclassmen, and Bird said he is committed to fostering that development.

“You are not going to see a lot of in the results, but we’re doing better. Obviously, we don’t have a Kaden Dillon on the team this year,” the coach said, referring to the program’s last state champion who just graduated, “but a bunch of people who are hard workers and want to get in and get better… It is kind of nice to see these guys going out and fighting whether they are wrestling state champs or nobody.”

In the matchup with Southern Boone, Simmons (132) won a 10-7 decision, Collins (160) won a 4-3 decision and Birdno secured a pin at 170 while Gerber (120) went uncontested along with Greenwalt (145) and DeGraffenreid (285). Southern Boone secured points with a 12-9 decision over Eldridge at 126, a pin fall over Eztel at 138 and Pappas (152) and a 7-5 decision over Coppock (182). Both teams left 106, 113, 195 and 220 open.

Gerber got the Mustangs off to a nice start against Blair Oaks with an 18-2 technical fall at 120 while Eztel (138) secured a pin fall along with Coppock (182). The Mustangs also went uncontested with Simmons at 132 and Greenwalt at 145. Blair Oaks secured its points with pins over Eldridge (126), Collins (160) and DeGraffenreid (285) whilePappas dropped a 12-1 major decision at 152, Birdno dropped a 16-4 major decision at 170 and the Falcons went uncontested at 195, 220, 106 and 113.

In the showdown with a new California program, Simmons won his match by fall for Eldon at 132 along with Collins (160), Birdno (170) and DeGraffenreid (285) while Eldridge (126) went uncontested along with Eztel (138), Greenwalt (145), Pappas (152), Coppock (182) and Gerber (120). California went uncontested at 195 and 220 and both programs left 106 and 113 open.

There is plenty of wrestling left to do, but in the process of developing and getting better, Bird is also enjoying it.

“Last year I think we expected more of some of our guys. We had guys that were hurt and battled through, but we also had kids who just did not want to work very hard,” the coach said. “We have not had this year. Even coming back form losses in duals on the bus, we talk about how much the kids are trying, how much more in better position they are and it gets fun.

“It was never not fun,” the coach continued, “but it is more fun when you have young kids asking questions, learning and being excited about the sport.”

The Eldon girls will be hosting their own tournament on December 30 at 9 a.m. The boys return to action in 2021 with a triangular at Southern Boone on January 5 with Hallsville at 5:30 p.m.

“I say it every year and I think this year it is more true than ever- we’ve just got to get better every day,” Bird stated. “We are young enough and raw enough that we cannot take a day off and coast. We just have to keep working.”

