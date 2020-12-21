Camdenton boys wrestlers battle to championship run in Carthage Duals

Every dual is important, even the ones that are won in a blowout.

Camdenton made that evident on Saturday after grinding its way to the title of champion in the Carthage Duals. The Lakers faced four opponents on the day, going 3-1 along with Ozark and Carthage, and the tiebreaker came down to total team points where the Lakers had the advantage over Carthage, 183-79.

“It was a good weekend. Going up against quality opponents like Carl Junction, Carthage and Ozark and coming out first is very satisfying, no matter how it happens,” Camdenton coach Grant Leighty noted.

The Lakers actually started with a loss to Ozark in the first round, falling 42-34. Logan Tibben secured a pin for Camdenton at 120 and he was joined by Cooper Rhodenizer (126), Nathaniel Beeson (160) and Gunner Morris (195) while Grant Garrett (138) won a 15-3 major decision and Kaden Stivers (113) went uncontested. Vincent Bollinger dropped his match at 106 by fall along with Aidan Neal (132), Adrian Kline (145), Cale Bentley (152), Kaiden Jefferson (170) and Roberto Montez (220) while Kaiden Davis (182) fell in a 3-1 decision and Dakota Davis (285) lost a 3-2 decision.

“We kind of stumbled out of the gates and let the dual with Ozark slip away from us, first match of the day thing I guess,” Leighty said. “We let a couple of matches get away from us.”

Camdenton responded with a 42-24 win over Carl Junction in the next round. Match results were not available at the time of publication.

“We rebounded with Carl Junction and wrestled much better. They had a couple of holes in their lineup and gambled on matchups in a couple more and we seemed to come out on top with those,” Leighty said.

It was a fight to the finish up next against Carthage with both teams finishing the showdown tied at 42. Leighty said it came down to the 16th tie-breaking criteria to decide it.

“Carthage is a powerhouse in most sports and wrestling is not an exception. I’ve been competing against Carthage and Coach (Kenny) Brown since the early 90s and he has brought Carthage to a high-level program. They are a program I aspire ours to compete with and with the hope to beat. It hasn’t happened since I’ve been here at Camdenton.”

Rhodenizer (126) secured his match by pin fall against the Tigers along with Garrett (138), Jefferson (170) and Davis (285) while Davis (182) went uncontested along with Morris (195) and Neal (132). Carthage secured points wth a pin over Tibben (120), Kline (145), Bentley (152), Beeson (160), Montez (220), Bollinger (106) and Stivers (113).

“It was a very good dual and several of our wrestlers had to come up big in very tough matches,” Leighty stated. “They answered the challenge.”

Up next was Republic in the finale where the Lakers cruised 58-24. Good thing, too, because it helped Camdenton earn enough points to secure the tiebreaker over Carthage for first place overall.

Rhodenizer won by fall at 126 along with Neal (132), Garrett (138), Bentley (152), Beeson (160), Davis (182), Morris (195), Montez (220) and Davis (285) while Kline (145) won a 15-6 major decision. Republic’s wins came with a pin falls over Jefferson at 170, Bollinger (106), Stivers (113) and Tibben (120).

“Coming off the big win, you worry about a letdown, but we did not experience that. In my mind, this ended up being the deciding factor,” Leighty said.

Camdenton is scheduled to take on the Hallsville Holiday Tournament on December 29 before entering the new year with a triangular against Buffalo and Bolivar on January 5 at 5 p.m.

"We are going to take what we can from the weekend, go into Christmas break and use it to try and get better," Leighty said. "Then we will try and apply what we have learned the next time we take the mat."

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132