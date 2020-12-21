Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Camdenton, Osage and Climax Springs

Eldon finishes 4th at Linn Tournament

Eldon took on South Calloway for third place in the Linn Tournament on Saturday where the Mustangs captured fourth with a 56-45 defeat.

Aidan Wells paced the Mustangs with 23 points, Hunter Hees added seven and Kyler Rush knocked down five.

“We just did not execute well,” Eldon coach Cory Casey stated. “We are trying hard, playing hard and we have a young and inexperienced team outside of Aidan and P.J. (Bledsoe). We are still inconsistent in our execution on both sides of the ball.”

While that may currently be the case for a young team, currently 2-6 on the season, there is still plenty of basketball left.

“We are and will continue to get better. Consistency in our execution is our biggest issue currently, but it will get better as these young guys continue,” Casey noted.

Up next for Eldon is a battle against Eugene (2-3) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton drops nail-biter at Salem

Camdenton could not find the answer it needed Friday night at Salem.

With multiple opportunities to take the lead, the Lakers were unable to get over the hump in a 60-57 defeat from the Tigers.

"We played with a lot more energy in the game and could not capitalize on the opportunities," Camdenton coach Craig Campbell said. "Poor free throw shooting and giving up too many offensive rebounds to Salem cost us dearly. The Tigers were able to make some free throws at the end to halt any final chance to overcome the deficit."

Joel Mason and Kam Durnin led the way with 13 points each for the Lakers and Tony Glynn added 10 points while Aaron Poage finished with five.

Camdenton (0-6) will host Reeds Spring (2-4) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage falls in championship at Linn Tournament

School of the Osage took on host Linn in the championship game of the Linn Tournament Saturday night and fell 89-70 to the Wildcats.

Osage (3-5) will return to the floor in 2021 with a trip to Camdenton (0-6) on January 5 at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Climax Springs comes up short at Richland

Climax Springs visited Richland Thursday night and came up short in a 64-60 defeat to the Bears.

Cilmax Springs (2-2) will play in the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic, slated to tip off December 28.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132