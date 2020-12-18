Osage boys wrestling sweeps Buffalo and Reeds Spring

The boys of School of the Osage took on Buffalo and Reeds Spring Thursday night and the Indians had no trouble securing a pair of victories after taking down the former opponent 53-25 and the latter, 78-3.

The girls did not have an opportunity to wrestle Thursday night with a lineup that matched neither opponent.

In the matchup with Buffalo, Osage's Zach Green at 106 pounds and Mason Duba (113) picked up 12 quick points with uncontested matches. Buffalo made it 16-12 with a pair of pin falls over Gabe Arnall (120) and John Markovitz (132) along with a 12-0 major decision over Jacob Zelle (126). However, the Indians quickly struck back.

Charlie Dulle (138) secured a win by fall, Ryan Schepers (145) went uncontested and Evan O'Shea (152) secured a pin fall to regain the lead. Buffalo answered with a 5-2 decision over Mason Dulle at (160) and a pin over Eli Williams at 170, but it was all Osage the rest of the way. Chase Cordia (182) won a 30-14 technical fall, Jack Creasy was a winner by fall and Connor Arrowood (220) pinned his opponent at 220 while Tanner Gardner (285) wrapped things up with an uncontested match.

Reed Springs picked up its lone win of the night in a 4-2 decision over Gardner at 285. Meanwhile, Zelle (126) won by fall along with Dulle (138), Schepers (145), O'Shea (152) and Dulle (160). Green (106), Duba (113), Arnall (120), Markovitz (132), Williams (170), Cordia (182), Creasy (195) and Arrowood (220) all went uncontested.

Osage will wrestle in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Eldon on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132