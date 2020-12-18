Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Osage and Versailles

Climax Springs unable to slow down Richland

Climax Springs visited a Richland team Thursday night that has won six of its first seven games and the Cougars were unable to cool off the hot start in a 69-53 loss to the Bears.

"Got off to a good start, but we couldn't defend their 3-point shooting and that was the difference in the ballgame," Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes noted. "We missed a lot of easy shots early in the game, which could have been a difference-maker."

Autumn Wallace led the way for Climax Springs with 21 points while Maranda Burke and Jayden Butterfield finished with 12 points each.

"This was Maranda's best game of the year," Rhodes pointed out.

Climax Springs (4-3) will pick things back up in the new year with the next game scheduled at home for January 5 against Stoutland (1-4) at 5:30 p.m.

School of the Osage takes down St. Elizabeth

Osage jumped back in the win column Thursday night, securing a victory on home floor against St. Elizabeth 58-26.

Osage (3-5) will return to action in 2021, hosting Linn (6-3) on January 5 at 6 p.m.

Versailles falls at Iberia

Versailles visited Iberia Thursday night to wrap up 2020 and it was a tough conclusion for the Tigers in a 55-19 loss to the Rangers.

Versailles (3-5) will return to action in the new year with the Stover Tournament, slated to start on January 2.

