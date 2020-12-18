Eldon's Hull and Wells ready to tee off on the collegiate links

The investment officially paid off for a pair of Eldon golfers on Thursday night.

After starting at a young age at Eldon Golf Club, the time and commitment of Eldon seniors Aidan Wells and Kassidy Hull led to a new commitment as both seniors signed their letters of intent to play golf at the next level in front of family, coaches and friends. Wells signed with Rockhurst University in Kansas City and Hull is going to the other side of the state after signing with Lindenwood University in the St. Louis area.

“I think they are going to get two really good kids. Both of them are going to work hard and are using golf for the right reasons,” said Coach Matt Frey who coaches both the boys and girls at Eldon. “They’re worked hard to get into college and further their education and that is the most important thing. They are getting two really good kids who are going to contribute to the programs, I am almost positive of that.”

Frey credits Eldon Golf Club for setting Hull, Wells and other golfers down that path by getting golfers involved at a young age and presenting an opportunity to spend plenty of time on the greens. Eldon Golf Club’s PGA Professional Michael Cummings, who spent about a decade working with Hull and Wells, said it was also important to credit the parents.

“They are getting them to the golf courses at a young age and they are financially supporting them to come to the golf course and play in youth tournaments,” Cummings pointed out. “Frey does a great job, I teach and we can take all the credit in the world, but at the end of the day it is the parents pushing them, getting them there and providing an opportunity to grow. That is a big part of it.”

Well, it certainly fostered a passion for Wells and Hull who took the initiative to improve their games and drive towards their futures.

KASSIDY HULL

For Hull, the accolades are plenty in the time she spent representing Eldon.

Even before high school, she had found success turning in top finishes and winning awards from the Lake of the Ozarks Junior Golf Association or the Missouri Golf Association. As a freshman, she reached state and the resume eventually blossomed into three straight individual conference titles, a pair of district titles and three All-State finishes by finishing in the top 15 of the state tournament. Hull finished seventh as a sophomore, third as a junior and turned in a fourth place finish this past fall in the midst of a pandemic.

Beyond the high school game, Hull was also one of six golfers invited to represent Missouri in the Junior Girls Four State Championship against Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska and she also had the privilege of playing in the National Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina earlier this summer.

None of that comes without some hard work.

“In the summer and fall I spent every single day at the golf course,” Hull said. “Whether I’m just talking to coaches about things I need to work on or practicing, I pretty much lived there so that helps a lot. Just having two coaches who are really good at communicating helped a lot.”

Even as she continually found success, there was always something to improve on and no time to be complacent.

“I just really love the mental aspect,” the senior said of the game. “You are just in your own head for five hours or so and can adjust every single thing you do. Since it is a slower-paced sport, you have the time to analyze everything you’re doing and fix everything you can.”

Pondering her future, she sought to find the right place to continue her education and the Division II in St. Charles just seemed like the right fit.

“After visiting I just fell in love with it. I’m glad I had the opportunity to get enough scholarships to afford to go to such a good school,” Hull said of the institution where she plans to study psychology.

Then, of course, there is also the adventure of playing new courses and forming new bonds.

“I’m excited to see more courses and we get to be with people from other states,” Hull pointed out. “To play with new girls and I know there are some girls from foreign countries as well so that will be a really fun experience, also. Just to have some more people to push me on the team, I think that will be really fun.”

Hull will not forget the bonds that been formed from her time as an Eldon golfer, either.

“It is such a slow sport that you get to talk with everybody on your team all the time and I think we’ve just become really close. I think it is the funnest sport you can play because you are not really competing with each other- at least at our level- and it is more of just playing with your friends and having a good time. I think that is my favorite part of it all.”

A new chapter awaits for the senior, but Hull made sure to note that there are no barriers preventing other Eldon golfers from experiencing this next chapter as well.

“I think they need to keep pushing themselves and realize they are capable of playing at the collegiate level, even if they may not think they are the best,” she said. “There are lots of opportunities for it and they can always take advantage of that.”

AIDAN WELLS

A pandemic may have robbed Wells of his junior season this past spring, but the first two years were quite productive for the senior who is looking forward to stepping on the high school links for one final campaign in a few months.

As a freshman, Wells earned First Team All-Conference honors and he did so once again as a sophomore while also earning his place on the All-District First Team. During those first two seasons, Wells was also part of a team that won a conference title, district title and a fourth place finish as a team at state.

“I made so many friends over golf and playing golf is the best season,” the senior noted. “Coach Frey and Michael Cummings helping me with everything, it was a great atmosphere.”

And it has all been part of the journey that comes down to one single vision- playing some holes in the college ranks.

“From a young age my goal was just to play college golf. Every day I went out there it was just to work for that and the days I did not want to go out there, I just knew I had to do it because that is what it takes,” Wells said.

“It is a game that takes many things- skill, practice, mentality- it is just challenging in every aspect so that is what I like about it.”

Wells intends to study physical therapy at the Division II school in Kansas City and he is looking forward to what lies ahead, not to mention that he already has a friend on the team who used to hit the links for Father Tolton Catholic in Columbia.

“They have a good program and I knew that is what I wanted to study. Whenever I was there, I fell in love with the campus and I liked the atmosphere and coach,” the senior said of choosing his school.

“I’m ready to play with the team and just bond with them.”

And if any other Eldon golfer is wanting to improve their game, Wells has an idea about that as well.

“Just keep going out there whenever you know you don’t want to. Just keep working hard,” he said.

THE FUTURE

A pair of Eldon golfers signing to play collegiately may inspire the next generation of Mustangs. After all, there were some young golfers in attendance at the signing ceremonies Thursday night.

“It means a lot to the golf program,” Frey noted. “Kassidy, obviously, paved the way for girls golf and Aidan, also. I mean, it has been a while since we’ve had some light on the boys side and he has been one of the hardest working kids I’ve had on the golf team. Hopefully, a lot of kids have seen that and he is always wiling to work with the little kids so that is going to help in the future, also.”

